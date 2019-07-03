Indy Shorts' Pride Stride Celebrates OLD DOGS & NEW TRICKS

Digital TV sitcom Old Dogs & New Tricks (2011-2016) will be feted by Heartland Film's Indy Shorts Film Festival on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in an evening of LGBTQ films and merriment called "Pride Stride."

The event, presented with the Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival, opens Indy Shorts' 2019 fest at the Athenaeum Theatre in Indianapolis. The festival runs July 25-28.

The show's creator/writer/star Leon Acord (an Indiana native), series stars Curt Bonnem, Jeffrey Patrick Olson, David Pevsner,Amanda Gari, and Bruce L. Hart plus executive producer Laurence Whiting will be in attendance to meet fans, screen a collection of the show's best episodes, and answer questions in a post-screening Q&A.

Troy: The Original Lady Boy, a documentary about pioneering 1960s drag queen Troy Walker, and the uplifting lesbian shortMisdirection, will also be presented that evening.

Instead of a red carpet, a splashy "rainbow-carpet" event is planned before the screening, with the Indianapolis Gay Men's Chorus, the Indianapolis "Bag Ladies" drag troupe, and a parade of vintage cars bringing the shows' stars to the theatre.

The evening ends with a blow-out after-party at the nightclub Metro on Massachusetts Ave.

"This is incredibly meaningful to me because I'm from Indiana," says Acord. "I moved to California when I was 21, in part because I felt I was just 'too gay' for the state. So to be invited back with this show, which couldn't be gayer, blows my mind."

"But it's significant too because I actually conceived the show and wrote the first scripts in Indiana, at my parents' house, during a break from LA in 2010. My parents have never seen the show. I'm happy they'll finally see what I was obsessing about back then. But I'm also more than a little nervous!"

Tickets and information are available at www.bit.ly/ODNTPride. Episodes of Old Dogs & New Tricks can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or at the show's website www.odnt.tv.





