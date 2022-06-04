Indie Drama DEPTH OF FIELD Premieres at Cannes Marché Du Film

Penwheel Universe helmed by writer/director John F. Uranday (Lost Souls) and producer Bobby Cloud (Lost Souls) brought their new film Depth of Field to the Cannes' Marché du Film on May 18th to screen at Cannes Palais (F) at 1:45 p.m.

Depth of Field is the story of Charles, a widower who has given up on life until he meets a foster child next door that would change his life forever.

"I wrote this story about my own experiences as what is called by the Court system, a "Third Parent" or non-biological father. I lost my child through the court system for over a year and a half. Plus dealing with so much death lately, we were able to touch on the story of pain and loss and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with that. The United States foster parent system has such a negative spin on it, it was time to put a bright light on it and honor all the good that's in it. We are very excited to bring our film to Cannes Marche Du Film" said director Uranday.

Producer Bobby Cloud who is also an attorney, co-wrote the script. "It was a great experience to work with such delicate subject matter. We are extremely proud of our cast and crew." added Bobby Cloud.

The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes FilmFestival, one of the largest film markets in the world. It was established in 1959 and it is held annually in conjunction with the Festival de Cannes.

Depth of Field stars Rafael Petardi (Red Notice), George Stroumboulopoulos (The Communist Daughter), Jay Avocone (Lethal Weapon), Carrie Quinn Dolin (Bruce Almighty), Ella Thomas (NCIS: Los Angeles), Diana Diaz (Music), and Thea Saccoliti in the breakthrough role of Valerie.

The film was directed by John F. Uranday, written by Uranday, Bobby Cloud & Jeffrey Stevens as a story contributor. Produced by Bobby Cloud, Orlin Dobreff, Mike G, Rafael Petardi, Tom Summers, Tristan Salas Henry & John F. Uranday. George Stroumboulopoulos served as Executive Producer.