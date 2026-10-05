Imperfect Women to Return for Season 2 on Apple TV

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Apple TV's 'Imperfect Women' is returning for a second season, with Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington set to star and executive produce in a new original story from co-showrunners Annie Weisman and Justin Hillian.

The series is returning for a new chapter set in Martha's Vineyard that will revolve around fan-favorite character Eleanor, played by Emmy Award-winning producer and actor Kerry Washington, who will reprise her role and serve as executive producer alongside Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss. Creator Annie Weisman will return to serve as co-showrunner alongside Justin Hillian ('The Chi,' 'Snowfall') on the second season of the thriller, which will be based on an original idea.

Says Washington, 'We were thrilled to see how deeply these women and their stories resonated with audiences around the world, and I'm so excited to step back into Eleanor's shoes. She's intelligent and strong, but she also finds herself navigating complicated and sometimes messy situations. We at Simpson Street along with our incredible partners at Apple and Love & Squalor Pictures can't wait to explore a fresh chapter for her and share where this story takes us next.'

'After a wildly entertaining first season, driven by the performances of Kerry, Lizzie and Kate, we jumped at the opportunity to expand the world of 'Imperfect Women' through Kerry's fan favorite character of Eleanor,' said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV's head of programming. 'Annie and Justin's thrilling new story felt like an exciting and natural next chapter. We can't wait for fans to experience it.'

Based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name, 'Imperfect Women' examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. In season two, Eleanor (Washington) returns to her hometown roots in the affluent black enclave of Martha's Vineyard, only to find that beneath it's idyllic surface, lie secrets and scandals that threaten to upend everything she thought she knew about her past.

'Imperfect Women' is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. The second season will be created, co-showrun and executive produced by Weisman and Hillian, and executive produced by Washington for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures are executive producers alongside author Hall.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,827 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

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