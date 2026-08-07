Elisabeth Moss Talks Working with Kate Mara, Kerry Washington in IMPERFECT WOMEN

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Elisabeth Moss opened up about starring alongside Kate Mara and Kerry Washington in 'Imperfect Women' during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation centered on the dynamic between the three leading actresses and what it was like sharing the screen with both Mara and Washington on the project.

Moss spoke specifically to the experience of working with her co-stars, offering Barrymore a glimpse into the collaborative relationship among the three women at the center of 'Imperfect Women.' The exchange focused on the working relationship itself rather than plot details, giving viewers insight into the camaraderie behind the production.

The segment played out as a short-form clip typical of the daytime program's interview style, with Moss speaking candidly about her co-stars in a conversational format. The discussion kept its focus on the professional rapport between the actresses rather than broader promotional material.

Moss has appeared on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW before, including a lighter moment in which she and Barrymore bonded over their shared love of sweatpants during a previous visit to the program.

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