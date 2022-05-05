Iggy Azalea and Natalia Jiménez to Headline Long Beach Pride

Long Beach Pride TODAY announced that this year's festival and parade will take place July 9-10 and will kick-off with a free Teen Pride celebration on Friday, July 8.

A two-day waterfront festival with musical headliners including Iggy Azalea and Natalia Jiménez will run Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, and offer live music, community programming, sponsor activations, and food and drinks from local area eateries, with the annual parade taking place on Sunday, July 10.

A Circuit Dance pavilion, powered by the internationally renowned music brand Reload, has been added to this year's event. Scheduled powerhouse DJs include DJ Alexander, DJ Alex Acosta, DJ Kidd Madonny, DJ Nina Flowers and GRAMMY® award winning producer DJ Tony Moran.

"This year's Long Beach Pride will be our biggest, and will become the gold standard for Pride festivals across the globe," said Elsa Martinez, President of Long Beach Pride. "In order for us to tell our story in a way that honors the struggle, celebrates the community, and captivates new generations while showcasing our history, we will engage our audience in a variety of ways. In addition to the stages and musical entertainment, we will be creating activations and attractions that will entertain, educate, and inspire our audience."

In addition to performances by Iggy Azalea and Natalia Jiménez, the festival stages will also feature Sonora Tropicana, Amoro Prohibido Band (a Selena Tribute Band), Gia Banks (of the hit TV show Legendary) and hip-hop singer and actress YoYo, among others.

Activations at this year's event include:

Community Walls - Spaces for reflection and interaction, where guests can write inspirational messages. Many Voices, One Spirit.

Drag Make-up - Didn't come in full face? Our drag diva glam squad will give you the business. Step up for a sprinkling of glitter and quick lip pop. Or book a sit-down session and emerge completely transformed.

Family Fun Zone - Enjoy a family-friendly area to relax and play alongside interactive activations that celebrate diversity and individuality at all ages.

Roller Rink - At the centerpiece of our activations is a fun new feature for the whole family. We're coming back strong with a rainbow-powered roller rink that celebrates our collective joy! Meet us at the rink for a session of self-expression, all set to a pulsing soundtrack of iconic dance anthems through the decades.

Senior Fun Zone - Enjoy activities including music, karaoke, and bingo.

Silent Disco - Dance to your own beat in this disco DJ dome. Strap on your headset and find your freedom with fellow revelers. We're here, we're queer, get down with it.

S&M Playground - Leather dominates at our adult fun zone. Kink and body confidence are the order of the day, so strap in for a titillating adventure with one of our most vibrant communities.

Transcendence Dome - Join us as we center the trans community and the trans women of color who pioneered everything Pride is through protest for survival and human rights. The reason that we have a parade TODAY is thanks to those who came before and fought with their lives. This pop-up museum shares the historical context to our growing movement and highlights the work still to be done.

Long Beach Pride, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is an all-volunteer organization that produces the annual three-day Long Beach Pride™ festival, parade, and teen pride annually in July. The third-largest Pride festival and parade in California celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on inclusion and works to educate the wider community that diversity builds a stronger and healthier society. Taking pride in what we have achieved since 1984, we strive to teach future generations that the battle for acceptance continues.