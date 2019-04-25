ITV Commissions Prince Charles Series From BBC Studios

ITV has commissioned Inside The Duchy (working title) from BBC Studios, a brand new landmark series including exclusive interviews with HRH The Prince of Wales, to mark his 50th working year as The Duke of Cornwall.

Across 2x60 episodes, the series will offer an unprecedented insight into The Duchy of Cornwall, which covers more than 130,000 acres across 23 counties, touching coast, countryside and city. This unique 700 year old institution is both an ancient Royal estate, providing the personal income for every Duke of Cornwall since 1337, and a forward-thinking 21st century business, generating an income of over £20 million per year for The Prince, his family and his charitable organisations.

The film crew were embedded with the Duchy of Cornwall for a year, filming with the staff and tenants to capture every aspect of the day-to-day running of an Estate whose properties include farms, housing estates, industrial estates and even Dartmoor prison and spans territory from the London borough of Kennington to the Isles of Scilly.

The cameras follow His Royal Highness, who, in his role as a landlord, farmer, and custodian of the Estate, is very much the hands-on inspiration behind 'The Duchy Family'. In exclusive interviews, The Prince of Wales explains the way The Duchy is run to reflect his belief that economic development works best when in harmony with the natural world and local communities.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV Controller of Factual, said, "We're excited to have a landmark documentary offering viewers a unique, close quarters and intimate view of the Duchy and His Royal Highness's role and working life within it."

Jon Swain, Head of BBC Studios' Unscripted Productions, said, "We're delighted to be working with ITV and opening a window onto one of the world's most extraordinary family businesses. We're very proud that BBC Studios' first commission for ITV will be coming out of our Bristol production hub."

Bill Lyons, Executive Producer, said "It's rare to have access to an untold story but that's exactly what we discovered in the Duchy of Cornwall. These films will reveal just how much HRH The Prince of Wales has invested - personally and emotionally - into what has been his lifetime's endeavour."

Inside The Duchy (w/t) (2 x 60') is produced by BBC Studios' Unscripted Productions and commissioned by ITV Controller of Factual Jo Clinton-Davis and Sue Murphy, ITV Head of Factual Entertainment. Bill Lyons is the Executive Producer and Charlie Clay is the Series Producer and Director. The series is being distributed by Fremantle.





