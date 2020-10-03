ITS WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED Launches On The Festival Circuit

The film centers around Maggie (Marie Selma), who welcomes four of her oldest friends back home after the unexpected death of one of their own.

The film centers around Maggie (Marie Selma), who welcomes four of her oldest friends back home after the unexpected death of one of their own. She convinces them to fulfill a childhood pact - destroy all evidence of their friend's most embarrassing secrets. Their plan proves less than fool proof when long-buried resentments begin to rise, and the group realizes Maggie is dealing with more than the loss of a friend.

The pilot was written by Semla. Desiree Staples, whose most recent short "The Influencers" garnered several wins on the festival circuit, appears as Steph and also served as Executive Producer. Kimia Behpoornia, Suzanne Turner, Lindsay Chambers, and Chris Lee round out the ensemble cast. "Its What She Would Have Wanted" was directed by Nate Trinrud and produced by DesiMo Productions, Andrew Tolbert, Addison Heimann, and Britta Rowings.

Staples is thrilled for "It's What She Would Have Wanted," to be premiering at these three top-tier festivals as an episodic short, "We are so excited for our female-driven comedy pilot to be premiering in 2020 on the virtual festival circuit. At its core, this piece is about the complexity of female relationships and friendships as we grow into adulthood, and how we navigate with others through grief. The humor in the piece is so visceral as well, with a darkly comedic look at the information and secrets that we try to hide in order to protect others. It was an honor to work on this piece with Nate Trinrud and Marie Semla, and we are thrilled to be showcasing the pilot this Fall at these three festivals, with the next steps of finding a platform for the entire first season of the series."

Staples hails from Orange County and graduated from Northwestern University's Acting and Musical Theater Program in Chicago before moving to LA and honing her comedic voice as a multi-hyphenate actress, producer, and writer. She has been seen in Viral Videos such as Clickhole's "500lb Man" with 15 million views, a guest-star role in "In The Cut" on Bounce TV, appeared Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theater, and is a producer/actress in the upcoming comedy feature film "Take Me To Tarzana," Directed by Maceo Greenberg.

Semla's previously wrote for the TV series "Friend Pals." Trinrud's other directing credits include "Goodbye, Charlie"and "Girl Gang." Nate's thesis film, "Pop Rox" premiered at the 68th annual Berlinale and was nominated for both the Crystal Bear and the Teddy Award, it went on to compete in over forty festivals worldwide winning multiple awards and accolades.

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) is a globally-recognized non-profit organization and cultural event presenting the best in world cinema, American independent films and documentaries by veteran masters, up-and-coming directors, and first-time filmmakers.

Now in its 51st year, with Academy Award qualifying status, the Nashville Film Festival celebrates innovation, music and the many voices of the human spirit through the art of film. Originally founded in 1969, the Nashville Film Festival is one of the first film festivals in the United States.

Since founding the Mill Valley Film Festival in 1977, Mark Fishkin has shepherded this once small, three-day showcase into an eleven-day, internationally acclaimed cinema event presenting a wide variety of new films from around the world in an engaged, community setting.

The festival has an impressive track record of launching new films and new filmmakers and has earned a reputation as a filmmakers' festival by celebrating the best in American independent and foreign films, along side high-profile and prestigious award contenders.

LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world.

The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (Oscar), the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television (ACCT) Canadian Screen Awards. 58 LA Shorts filmmakers have earned Academy Award nominations, with 15 taking home the Oscar.

Now in its 24th year, LA Shorts is the longest-running short film festival in Los Angeles. The festival screens over 300 films and attracts 10,000 attendees each year including Hollywood industry professionals and emerging undiscovered independent filmmakers.

Staples' is managed by Brent Paxton at Kreativ Artists.

For more information on "It's What She Would Have Wanted" or to interview Desiree Staples, please contact Deborah Gilels, LA Media Consultants at ddgilels@prodigy.net or call 818-648-9513.

