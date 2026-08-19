IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 18 Opens With Frank's Chaotic Wedding

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FX released a new scene from the Season 18 premiere of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, centered on Frank's wedding day spiraling into disaster at Paddy's Pub. In the clip, Frank, played by Danny DeVito, is visibly nervous as the ceremony unfolds, while Charlie, played by Charlie Day, takes over on piano in what the network describes as full sicko mode. The bride, played by Carol Kane, is walked down the aisle in a twist nobody sees coming, since she's dead.

The scene kicks off Season 18 of the long-running FX comedy, which follows Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank as they get into fresh trouble at their South Philadelphia bar. According to the show's own description, this season finds The Gang tackling inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos continues to reign at Paddy's.

The premiere episode leans into the series' established formula of pairing outrageous plotting with moments of dark absurdity, as seen in Frank's wedding scene. FX has promised the new season will include star cameos and nods to Philadelphia culture, continuing the show's pattern of skewering current events while keeping its characters as self-destructive as ever.

The wedding scene follows the release of the Season 18 trailer, which teased The Gang's latest misadventures involving inheritances, automation and conspiracy theories. Season 18 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is now streaming on FX and Hulu.

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