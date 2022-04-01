IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Sets truTV Return Date

The boys are back, along with a few new friends! truTV announced TODAY the long-running franchise "Impractical Jokers" will return with new episodes Thursday, June 16 at 10:00PM ET/PT, featuring a different celebrity guest in each episode joining Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray & Sal Vulcano for more laughs and mischief in the series' ninth season.

Joining the spectacle and upping the antics will be a variety of heavy weight star-power including Staten Islanders Method Man (Wu-Tang Clan) and Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), Chris Jericho (All Elite Wrestling), film star Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon), as well as hilarious comedians Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Adam Pally (Sonic, Happy Endings), Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!) and David Cross (Arrested Development), along with Rob Riggle (Holey Moley) and others.

The TNets will air a supersized sneak peek episode of "Impractical Jokers" on Saturday, April 2, in a first-time roadblock across TBS, TNT and truTV, directly following the NCAA Men's Final Four. The special episode features the previously announced celebrity guest comedian, Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip).

Watch a preview of the new season here: