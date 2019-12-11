ILANA GLAZER: THE PLANET IS BURNING Premieres Jan. 3 on Prime Video

Amazon Studios today announced the launch date for Emmy Award-nominated Ilana Glazer's debut stand-up special. Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning will premiere on Friday, January 3, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The special will feature Ilana's thoughts on homophobes and Nazis, how crappy women's razors are, and what a joke the patriarchy is.

The Planet is Burning is produced by Petey DeAbreau, Michael Epstein, Keiran Dotti and Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Studios, and executive produced by Glazer, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Kelsie Kiley, Alison Leiby, Ryan Cunningham, Nandi Mgwaba and Jason Pascal.

Ilana Glazer is a co-creator, writer, director, executive producer and star of the critically-acclaimed show Broad City, which was nominated by the Writers Guild of America for Best Comedy Series. Glazer recently completed filming the A24 psychological horror film she also co-wrote and produced, titled False Positive, in which she stars alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.

Recently she voiced the character of EB in Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham. Glazer and Abbi Jacobson currently have two projects in development at Comedy Central under their first look deal with Comedy Central and Viacom Television networks: Mall Town USA and Young Professionals.

In 2017, Glazer and 2 DOPE QUEENS star Phoebe Robinson toured across NORTH AMERICA with an 11-city stop for their 'YQY' (Yaaas Queen Yaaas) tour. In 2019, Glazer embarked on a sold-out, eight-city headlining stand-up tour titled The Planet is Burning, which was filmed for this special.

Ilana is the co-founder of Generator, a collective for people to connect online and IRL around politics and government without feeling dumb. Generator is a platform for people to share how policy affects their everyday lives.

