IF Debuts on Digital in June With Physical Release Coming in August

Experience writer/director John Krasinski’s original adventure IF when it arrives to buy or rent on Digital June 18, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on August 13.

The perfect movie to enjoy with the whole family, IF received an A CinemaScore and 88% Fresh Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes®. The film stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Krasinski, and Fiona Shaw along with a cavalcade of top-tier voice talent, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell, who bring a delightful array of imaginary friends to life.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray will have access to over 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes bonus content to explore the whimsical world of imaginary friends. See how each IF came to life, hear how filmmakers made the imaginary feel real, go on location in New York from Brooklyn Heights to Coney Island, and don't miss the hysterical gag reel!

Bonus content is detailed below:

The Imagination Behind IF— Hear from writer and director John Krasinski plus the cast and crew as they dive deeper into the process of bringing their imagination to life on screen.

Imagining Imaginary Friends— Take a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of each imaginary friend.

Giving IFs a Voice— Meet the all-star cast responsible for voicing each character. Hear from Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more!

Blending The Real and the Imaginary — Join John Krasinski as he incorporates a practical filmmaking approach to make the imaginary feel real.

— Tina Turner Forever!— Experience the reimagining of the iconic 80s Tina Turner music video as John Krasinski recreates this legendary sequence with the IFs.

The Imaginative World of IF— From Brooklyn Heights to Coney Island, go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew and experience the magic of New York City like never before.

Gag Reel— You won’t have to imagine the hilarious antics on set once you check out this gag reel!

Learn to Draw Blue from IF— Learn to draw the loveable and cuddly "Blue" in this fun, interactive tutorial.

Synopsis

Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, and John Krasinski, IF is a heartwarming and hilarious tale about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear. An adventure you'll need to believe to see, IF is perfect for the whole family. Written and directed by John Krasinski, the film also features a stellar voice cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Steve Carell.

