IAMX Announces Tour Support & London Show

In another exciting week, IAMX has announced support for the upcoming North American tour.

The slot will be filled by I Speak Machine, the experimental music and audio-visual project of Tara Busch and Maf Lewis. In 2022 the project released celebrated albums War and Black Rabbits, while joining electronic icon Gary Numan on his Intruder tour. Los Angeles boasts additional support from Skinny Puppy co-founder cEvin Key and his unique electronic dance set.

In addition, Chris Corner and his live band (Janine Gezang, Jon Siren) have added a show in London to the European tour this fall. The show will be Corner's first performance in his home country in four years and will provide an ecstatic end to the tour. It's sure to be filled with the love and devotion that all IAMX shows deliver, with the added reconnection to the UK and its dedicated fans.

The North American and European Fault Lines1 tours center around two albums to be released in the spring and autumn, focusing on seeking a stable center in the divided world and within the divided self. More details to come.

Fault Lines1 Live Dates

NORTH AMERICA

27 May - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 May - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

30 May - El Paso, TX - Rock House

1 June - Austin, TX - Elysium

2 June - San Antonio, TX - Sam's

3 June - Houston, TX - Numbers

6 June - Tampa, FL -Orpheum

7 June - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

9 June - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10 June - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

11 June - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

14 June - Rochester, NY - Photo City

15 June - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

16 June - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

18 June - Madison, WI - Crucible

19 June - Kansas City, KS - Record Bar

21 June - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

22 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 June - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 June - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

27 June - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

28 June - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

29 June - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater*

All shows with I Speak Machine

*with cEvin Key

EUROPE

26 September - Bratislava, SK - Majestic Music Club

28 September - Prague, CZ - Lucerna

29 September - Budapest, HU - A38

30 September - Graz, A - PPC

01 October - Vienna, A - SIMM City

03 October - Sankt Gallen, CH - bruchteil grabenhalle

04 October - Munich, D - Ampere

06 October - Barcelona, E - Apollo 2

07 October - Madrid, E - Sala Mon

09 October - Brussels, B - Ancienne Belgique

10 October - Paris, F - Trabendo

11 October - Cologne, D - Live Music Hall

13 October - Leipzig, D - Täubchenthal

14 October - Hamburg, D - Markthalle

15 October - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

17 October - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli De Helling

18 October - Frankfurt, D - Zoom

21 October - Berlin, D - Columbia Theater

22 October - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

24 October - Wroclaw, PL - Zaklete Rewiry

25 October - Brno, CZ - Fleda

27 October - Stockholm, S - Slaktkyrkan

28 October - Gothenburg, S - Trädgår'n

30 October - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington