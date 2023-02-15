IAMX Announces Tour Support & London Show
In another exciting week, IAMX has announced support for the upcoming North American tour.
The slot will be filled by I Speak Machine, the experimental music and audio-visual project of Tara Busch and Maf Lewis. In 2022 the project released celebrated albums War and Black Rabbits, while joining electronic icon Gary Numan on his Intruder tour. Los Angeles boasts additional support from Skinny Puppy co-founder cEvin Key and his unique electronic dance set.
In addition, Chris Corner and his live band (Janine Gezang, Jon Siren) have added a show in London to the European tour this fall. The show will be Corner's first performance in his home country in four years and will provide an ecstatic end to the tour. It's sure to be filled with the love and devotion that all IAMX shows deliver, with the added reconnection to the UK and its dedicated fans.
The North American and European Fault Lines1 tours center around two albums to be released in the spring and autumn, focusing on seeking a stable center in the divided world and within the divided self. More details to come.
Fault Lines1 Live Dates
NORTH AMERICA
27 May - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
28 May - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
30 May - El Paso, TX - Rock House
1 June - Austin, TX - Elysium
2 June - San Antonio, TX - Sam's
3 June - Houston, TX - Numbers
6 June - Tampa, FL -Orpheum
7 June - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
9 June - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
10 June - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts
11 June - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
14 June - Rochester, NY - Photo City
15 June - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
16 June - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag
18 June - Madison, WI - Crucible
19 June - Kansas City, KS - Record Bar
21 June - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
22 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
24 June - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
25 June - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
27 June - Sacramento, CA - Harlows
28 June - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
29 June - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater*
All shows with I Speak Machine
*with cEvin Key
EUROPE
26 September - Bratislava, SK - Majestic Music Club
28 September - Prague, CZ - Lucerna
29 September - Budapest, HU - A38
30 September - Graz, A - PPC
01 October - Vienna, A - SIMM City
03 October - Sankt Gallen, CH - bruchteil grabenhalle
04 October - Munich, D - Ampere
06 October - Barcelona, E - Apollo 2
07 October - Madrid, E - Sala Mon
09 October - Brussels, B - Ancienne Belgique
10 October - Paris, F - Trabendo
11 October - Cologne, D - Live Music Hall
13 October - Leipzig, D - Täubchenthal
14 October - Hamburg, D - Markthalle
15 October - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
17 October - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli De Helling
18 October - Frankfurt, D - Zoom
21 October - Berlin, D - Columbia Theater
22 October - Warsaw, PL - Progresja
24 October - Wroclaw, PL - Zaklete Rewiry
25 October - Brno, CZ - Fleda
27 October - Stockholm, S - Slaktkyrkan
28 October - Gothenburg, S - Trädgår'n
30 October - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington