Hulu's 'Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi' Premieres Tomorrow

All episodes of Hulu Original series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi premiere tomorrow, June 18th

Additionally, in observance of Juneteenth, Hulu and Padma are proud to share EP 104 "The Gullah Way" with audiences via Hulu's YouTube from Thursday, June 18th through Sunday, June 21st.

The Gullah Geechee people of South Carolina are fighting to preserve the traditions passed down from their ancestors, West Africans forced into slavery. In the episode, Padma catches and cracks crab with new friends and old and learns how they are working towards reclaiming their heritage.

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You