Hulu to Stream Ryan Murphy's Award-Winning Hit Shows from FX and 20th Television

Hulu will stream three of Ryan Murphy's most acclaimed and award-winning hit shows from FX and 20th Television, AMERICAN CRIME Story, AMERICAN HORROR STORY and Pose, it was announced TODAY by Joe Earley, President of Hulu.

For the very first time on SVOD, the acclaimed limited series Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME STORY will be available on Hulu beginning March 7th. Written by award-winning playwright/producer Sarah Burgess from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Impeachment tells the story about the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton through the eyes of the women at the center of the storm.

The nine episode saga stars Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, among many others. The first two installments of the series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME STORY and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Also streaming for the first time on Hulu will be the third and final season of the groundbreaking and award-winning drama series Pose, with all three seasons dropping March 7th. The series, from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, made history with Billy Porter becoming the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy Award for lead actor in a drama category and Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez becoming the first trans actor to be awarded a Golden Globe. The show also won a Peabody and an AFI Award.

All of the prior ten installments of AMERICAN HORROR STORY are currently available on Hulu and the series will return with season 11 this fall. AMERICAN HORROR STORY has been ordered through season 13.

"We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu," said Earley. "American Crime Story, AMERICAN HORROR STORY and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers."

The collection of these three shows (168 episodes) has collectively earned 165 Emmy Award nominations and won 42 Emmy Awards.

AMERICAN CRIME STORY

(2016-present, 3 installments, 29 episodes)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (2016, 10 episodes) is a limited series that takes you inside the O.J. Simpson trial with a riveting look at the legal teams battling to convict or acquit the football legend of double homicide. The series explores the chaotic behind-the-scenes dealings and maneuvering on both sides of the court, and how a combination of prosecution overconfidence, defense shrewdness, and the LAPD's history with the city's African-American community gave a jury what it needed: reasonable doubt. From Executive Producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Brad Falchuk, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME STORY stars John Travolta, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown, Nathan Lane, Kenneth Choi, Christian Clemenson and Bruce Greenwood. The limited series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. It received 23 Emmy Award nominations, winning the most Emmy Awards (10) of any show that year including Outstanding Limited Series. It also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, TCA, Peabody, DGA, PGA and WGA awards.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (2018, 10 episodes) profiles spree-killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss), whose cross-country path of destruction earns him a spot on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List before his murder of international fashion icon Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramírez) on the steps of Versace's SOUTH BEACH residence in 1997. The series examines how cultural homophobia and prejudice delayed law enforcement's search for Cunanan, as well as Versace's relationship with his sister and muse Donatella (Penélope Cruz). The Assassination of Gianni Versace is a story of failed ambition, and how the pursuit of an "American Dream" ended in murder and suicide. Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan, Tom Rob Smith, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are Executive Producers. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz and Ricky Martin. It is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. It received 19 Emmy Award nominations, winning seven Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series. It also won Golden Globe, AFI, TCA, PGA, WGA and GLAAD awards.

Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (2021, 9 episodes) is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions. Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME STORY is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

O.J. and Versace combined for 42 Emmy nominations, winning 17 Emmy Awards. Impeachment will be eligible for Emmys this year.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY

(2011-present, 10 installments, 113 episodes)

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who redefined the horror genre. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. As the longest running hour-long series in FX's history, AHS has aired 10 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment. AMERICAN HORROR STORY is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. It is produced by 20th Television.

American Horror Story: Murder House (2011, 12 episodes) transformed the television industry establishing a new dawn for the limited series genre. Other installments include American Horror Story: Asylum (2012, 13 episodes), American Horror Story: Coven (2013, 13 episodes), American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014, 13 episodes), American Horror Story: Hotel (2015, 12 episodes), American Horror Story: Roanoke (2016, 10 episodes), American Horror Story: Cult (2017, 11 episodes), American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018, 10 episodes), American Horror Story: 1984 (2019, 9 episodes) and American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021, 10 episodes). The upcoming untitled 11th installment returns in the fall.

The constellation of stars who have graced AHS includes Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Lily Rabe, Francis Conroy, Denis O'Hare, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, James Cromwell, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Matt Bomer, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, John Carroll Lynch, Kate Mara, Angelica Ross, Michael Chiklis, Patti LuPone, Wes Bentley, Chloë Sevigny, Cheyenne Jackson, Zachary Quinto, Mare Winningham, Billy Eichner, Gabourey Sidibe, Patti LaBelle, Clea DuVall, Danny Huston, Morris Chestnut and Macaulay Culkin, among the many.

American Horror Story has earned 99 Emmy nominations, winning 16 Emmys, and has also won Golden Globe, SAG and Critics' Choice awards.

POSE

(2018-2021, 3 seasons, 26 episodes)

Pose is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s. The groundbreaking series featured the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside Tony Award® winner and Golden Globe® nominee Billy Porter, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard and Jason Rodriguez. The Golden Globe-nominated drama also featured the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. Over its three seasons, POSE has won 24 Emmy nominations, winning five Emmy awards.

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, who executive produce alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh and Janet Mock. Our Lady J is co-executive producer. Tanase Popa is supervising producer. Lou Eyrich, Jeff Dickerson and Kip Myers also serve as producers. The seven-episode third season is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.