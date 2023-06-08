Hulu Orders VANDERPUMP VILLA Reality Series From Lisa Vanderpump

Hulu Orders VANDERPUMP VILLA Reality Series From Lisa Vanderpump

Hulu TODAY announced a 10-episode order of “Vanderpump Villa.” A launch date on the platform is forthcoming.

“Vanderpump Villa” follows the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests. Lisa Vanderpump (“Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) will executive produce. The show will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (“The Challenge,” “The Family Stallone,” “Surviving Bear Grylls,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”). Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

Born and raised in London, Lisa Vanderpump is a businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist. In addition to being a producer and television personality, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Most importantly, her philanthropic ventures are extremely close to her heart as advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and actively helps to end animal abuse.

The series order comes on the heels of a banner year in unscripted for Hulu, including the third season of “The Kardashians” and the recent order of 20 additional episodes of that show as well as “The D’Amelio Show”’s forthcoming third season.

Lisa Vanderpump is repped by CAA, Entertainment360 and attorney Mitch Federer. Bunim/Murray Productions is repped by CAA.

About Lisa Vanderpump

Businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump was born and raised in London but lived in Monte Carlo and the South of France before moving to California. She and her husband, Ken Todd, have been married for 38 years and have two children, Pandora and Max, plus the numerous pets which they also consider their babies. Vanderpump and Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. While living in Europe, she designed all their 30+ bars and restaurants as well as their yacht and various homes.

Vanderpump hasn’t slowed down since moving to the states. She is currently the executive producer and star of “Vanderpump Rules” on Bravo, “Overserved” on E!, “Vanderpump Dogs” on Peacock and “Pooch Perfect” on ABC. As well as being a television personality and producer, she and her husband currently own four restaurants in the U.S. In addition to her LA hot spots, the latest addition to the Vanderpump empire is Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which opened at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in spring 2019.

Most importantly, her philanthropic ventures are extremely close to her heart as she is a well-known ally of the LGBTQ+ community and actively fights to end animal abuse with her foundation, the Vanderpump Dog Foundation. Vanderpump and Todd launched their foundation in 2017 to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level.

Currently, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation has adopted over 2,000 dogs in the U.S. to their new forever homes. She has been instrumental in helping end the dog meat trade around the world and was recently thanked on the congressional floor by Congressman Alcee Hastings (D-FL) for her aid in helping pass House Resolution 401, a formal condemnation of the dog meat trade by the United States.

Vanderpump and Todd have also been steadfast advocates for the local and national LGBTQ+ community for many years. She is a spokesperson for GLAAD, plays an active role in the Trevor Project and has led the annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles, as well as working closely with the Desert AIDS Project and the L.A Gay & Lesbian Center helping homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience.

As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials.

With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 90+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu’s on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

Photo Credit: Betsy Newman Photography



