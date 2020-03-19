Howard Stern To Return To Radio This Monday
This afternoon, radio legend, Howard Stern used his wife, Beth Stern's Instagram to announce his return to the air this Monday after suspending broadcasts due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Wait for the end.... #volumeup #bigannouncement
A post shared by Beth Stern (@bethostern) on Mar 18, 2020 at 3:42pm PDT
Since Stern is not likely to return to the Sirius headquarters to do the show, it is speculated that the broadcast could take place through remote ISDN lines in Stern's home, as well as his co-host, Robin Quivers, and the rest of the Stern show staff.
The show was pulled off Sirius last Wednesday.