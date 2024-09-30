How/Where/When to Stream the Vice Presidential Debate Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, October 1st Ohio senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz face off in the Vice Presidential Debate, hosted by CBS News. The debate can be streamed on Peacock, with full coverage starting at 8PM Eastern on NBC News NOW. The debate itself begins at 9PM ET and will last 90 minutes. It will not include a live audience.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will lead a pre-debate primetime special starting at 8PM ET, followed by a live presentation of the debate on each network at 9PM ET. Holt and Guthrie will continue special coverage following the CBS News-hosted debate until 11 p.m. ET.

Stick around after the debate as Top Story anchor Tom Llamas and Weekend Nightly News anchor Hallie Jackson, alongside Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, lead an hour-long post-debate special beginning at 11PM ET. Llamas, Jackson and Welker will be joined by correspondents in the spin room and a full team of analysts who will help viewers break down the news from the evening.

