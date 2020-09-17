Hosts for 41st News & Doc Emmys Announced

Hosting the Television News Programming categories of the 41st News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will be NBC News Correspondent, Katy Tur and Tony Dukoupil.

The hosts and presenters for the 41th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will be presented as two individual ceremonies this year: categories honoring Television News Programming will be presented on Monday, September 21st, categories honoring Documentaries will be presented the following evening, September 22nd. Both ceremonies will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. on our dedicated platform powered by Vimeo.

Hosting the Television News Programming categories of the 41st News & Documentary Emmy® Awards on Monday, September 21st will be NBC News Correspondent, Katy Tur and Co-Host of CBS This Morning, Tony Dukoupil. In addition, other scheduled presenters include ABC News' Chief Justice Correspondent, Pierre Thomas.

The Documentary Television Programming categories of the 41st News & Documentary Emmy® Awards taking place on Tuesday, September 22nd will be hosted by three distinguished documentarians: Lynn Novick, creator of more than 80 hours of acclaimed programming with Ken Burns, Dawn Porter, award-winning documentary filmmaker, Trilogy Films, and David Fanning, founder and executive producer at large, FRONTLINE.

All programming is available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv ). These shows and many other Emmy® Award events can be watched anytime, anywhere on this new platform.

The 41st. Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honors programming content from more than 2000 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 875 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

NEWS TELEVISION PROGRAMMINGMonday, September 21st at 8 p.m.

Katy Tur https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc-live/katy-tur-biography-n1156341 NBC News Correspondent and anchor of the 2 p.m. ET hour of "MSNBC Live."

Pierre Thomas https://abcnews.go.com/News/pierre-thomas/story?id=127693 ABC News' Chief Justice Correspondent

DOCUMENTARY TELEVISION PROGRAMMINGTuesday, September 22nd at 8 p.m.

Lynn Novick https://kenburns.com/staff/lynn-novick/ Renowned documentary filmmaker, creator of more than 80 hours of acclaimed programming with Ken Burns, and currently Emmy nominated for College Behind Bars, her first film as solo director.

Dawn Porter https://www.trilogy-films.com/dawn-porter Award winning documentary filmmaker whose recent films include John Lewis: Good Trouble, a portrait of the civil rights icon, and The Way I See It, a portrait of former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza.

David Fanning https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/about-us/executive-producer-david-fannin/ Founder of FRONTLINE and Executive Producer at Large

