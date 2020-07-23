Host, Presenters and Categories Announced for 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Children's, Lifestyle & Animation

Presenters Include Loni Love, Izabella Alvarez, Tabitha Brown and More

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the host, presenters and categories that will be given out at the 47th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS - Children's, Lifestyle & Animation Ceremony to be live-streamed this Sunday, July 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, EDT) on our dedicated platform powered by Vimeo. The ceremony will be hosted by the Emmy® Award winning Loni Love, one of the Daytime stars of the Emmy® Award-winning show, "The Real."



All programming is viewable on the web at watch.theemmys.tv.



In addition to Loni Love, additional presenters scheduled to appear include, Izabella Alvarez (Nickelodeon's "The Loud House" and "The Casagrandes"), Tabitha Brown (Actress and Vegan Foodie), Josh Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues & You!"), Quintessa Swindell (Netflix's "Trinkets") and Andrew Zimmern ("The Zimmern List").



You may also view this Sunday's ceremony and all Emmy® Award programming by downloading the apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku by searching for "The Emmys" in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Roku Channel Store, or Amazon FireTV Appstore. Users may download content for offline viewing on iOS and Android and sync watchlists across multiple devices.



APP LINKS



Desktop/Chromecast - watch.theemmys.tv

iPhone/iPad/AppleTV - iosapp.theemmys.tv

Android - androidapp.theemmys.tv

Amazon FireTV - firetvapp.theemmys.tv

Roku - rokuapp.theemmys.tv



The 47th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS will feature awards being presented virtually in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories scheduled for this Sunday's live-stream include:



Outstanding Preschool Children's Series

Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program

Outstanding Young Adult Program

Outstanding Short Format Children's Program

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series

Outstanding Children's Animated Series

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Outstanding Special Class Series

Outstanding Special Class - Short Format Daytime Program

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

Outstanding Directing for a Children's or Young Adult Program

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Original Song in a Children's, Young Adult or Animated Program



These additional categories will be announced immediately following the live-stream ceremony on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



https://twitter.com/DaytimeEmmys

https://www.facebook.com/DaytimeEmmyAwards

https://www.instagram.com/daytimeemmys/



Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Outstanding Culinary Host

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Adult Program

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program

Outstanding Directing Special Class

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Outstanding Multi Camera Editing

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Special Effects Costume, Makeup and Hairstyling



The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as certain categories of digital and Syndicated programming of similar content. This year's awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

