Host, Presenters and Categories Announced for 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Children's, Lifestyle & Animation
Presenters Include Loni Love, Izabella Alvarez, Tabitha Brown and More
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the host, presenters and categories that will be given out at the 47th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS - Children's, Lifestyle & Animation Ceremony to be live-streamed this Sunday, July 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, EDT) on our dedicated platform powered by Vimeo. The ceremony will be hosted by the Emmy® Award winning Loni Love, one of the Daytime stars of the Emmy® Award-winning show, "The Real."
All programming is viewable on the web at watch.theemmys.tv.
In addition to Loni Love, additional presenters scheduled to appear include, Izabella Alvarez (Nickelodeon's "The Loud House" and "The Casagrandes"), Tabitha Brown (Actress and Vegan Foodie), Josh Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues & You!"), Quintessa Swindell (Netflix's "Trinkets") and Andrew Zimmern ("The Zimmern List").
You may also view this Sunday's ceremony and all Emmy® Award programming by downloading the apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku by searching for "The Emmys" in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Roku Channel Store, or Amazon FireTV Appstore. Users may download content for offline viewing on iOS and Android and sync watchlists across multiple devices.
APP LINKS
Desktop/Chromecast - watch.theemmys.tv
iPhone/iPad/AppleTV - iosapp.theemmys.tv
Android - androidapp.theemmys.tv
Amazon FireTV - firetvapp.theemmys.tv
Roku - rokuapp.theemmys.tv
The 47th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS will feature awards being presented virtually in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories scheduled for this Sunday's live-stream include:
Outstanding Preschool Children's Series
Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program
Outstanding Young Adult Program
Outstanding Short Format Children's Program
Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series
Outstanding Children's Animated Series
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
Outstanding Lifestyle Series
Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Outstanding Special Class Series
Outstanding Special Class - Short Format Daytime Program
Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program
Outstanding Directing for a Children's or Young Adult Program
Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program
Outstanding Original Song in a Children's, Young Adult or Animated Program
These additional categories will be announced immediately following the live-stream ceremony on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
https://twitter.com/DaytimeEmmys
https://www.facebook.com/DaytimeEmmyAwards
https://www.instagram.com/daytimeemmys/
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Outstanding Culinary Host
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Adult Program
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program
Outstanding Directing Special Class
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program
Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program
Outstanding Cinematography
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Outstanding Multi Camera Editing
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Animated Program
Outstanding Sound Mixing
Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Outstanding Special Effects Costume, Makeup and Hairstyling
The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as certain categories of digital and Syndicated programming of similar content. This year's awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.