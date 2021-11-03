Hollywood Foreign Press Association Appoints Chief Diversity Officer, Neil Phillips

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association TODAY announced the hiring of Neil Phillips as its first Chief Diversity Officer as an integral part of its continuing commitment to implementing reforms to promote greater diversity, equity, and inclusion both within the organization and within broader Hollywood and journalism communities.

Phillips is an innovative speaker and entrepreneur who works to shine a light on the most pressing issues of our time: value and equity, with a focus on creating opportunities elevating human value in education, business, and the public/private sector.

Phillips is an Aspen Institute Education Entrepreneurship Fellow and a member of the inaugural Echoing Green/Open Society Foundation Black Male Achievement Fellowship. He is a multiple-time winner of The Nantucket Project Audience Award for his provocative talk on race in America called "Race to Truth" for his compelling on-stage conversation with famed television producer Norman Lear and, most recently, for his on-stage conversation with former President George W. Bush. Currently, Neil is working on a documentary film with The Nantucket Project, focusing on race and Black male achievement.

"Neil brings a powerful voice for inclusion and diversity not just to the HFPA, but also to the Hollywood community and media industry. Through our reform process, we believe it is not sufficient to just make progress internally, but also necessary to provide a platform for greater diversity and inclusion in our industry and the entertainment community our members cover," said Helen Hoehne, HFPA president. "His willingness to talk openly about uncomfortable subjects and lead by example makes him an exceptional voice for change and we look forward to supporting his work."

"The HFPA has welcomed me and given me the opportunity to work not only with them, but the broader Hollywood and media industries that have struggled to discuss these issues of race openly and candidly without fear," Phillips said. "I have always believed love is the answer to just about everything and if that makes people uncomfortable, that's okay because discomfort signals an opportunity for growth and discussion. I've spent my entire career managing my own discomfort and diving deeply into the realm of breaking the bonds of systemic racism and having the uncomfortable, yet productive, conversations that can radically change organizations and individual lives."

Hoehne also thanked Leadership Lab International (LLI) for the work they've done since June as the HFPA's diversity, equity and inclusion consultants.

"We are so appreciative of the work that LLI has done, and grateful for Neil's willingness to collaborate with them, to ensure a seamless transition as we evolve our organization to make this a permanent role at the HFPA. LLI has helped us to change the way we think and communicate as an organization, and we are grateful for them," Hoehne said.

A Harvard University graduate and former professional basketball player, Phillips' early career was spent in youth sports and character development at One On One Basketball and Positive Coaching Alliance. He returned to his alma mater, Landon School, in 2002 and served in administrative leadership roles for 10 years. While at Landon, Phillips was steadfast in his focus on character, culture and creating a more diverse and inclusive school community.

Motivated to do more to address the national crisis of boys of color, Phillips transitioned from Landon in 2012 and co-founded Visible Men Academy (VMA), an "A" rated public charter school located in Bradenton, Florida. Prior to retiring in 2021, he served as the co-founder, founding Principal, and Chief Executive Officer of VMA.

Phillips' vast and uniquely varied school leadership and startup experience - leading both public and private schools, serving lower through upper income communities, at elementary through high school levels in different geographic locations - affords him with a wealth of unparalleled insight on the K-12 educational landscape. He continues to work with educators, leaders and media partners who are committed to elevating Black male achievement, fulfillment, and societal contribution.

Phillips lives in Sarasota, Florida with his wife, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips - a social entrepreneur focused on gender and racial equity - and their two beautiful teenage sons, Reece and Blair. True to his Jamaican-American roots, he has a passion for music, seeded and nourished by his ever-dancing parents. He is an avid tennis player and an emerging golfer.