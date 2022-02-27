Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Historical Comedy DELICIOUS Wins Sedona International Film Festival

The film was named "Best of Fest," "Director's Choice Best International Feature.

Historical Comedy DELICIOUS Wins Sedona International Film Festival

Delicious, a mouth-watering historical comedy pairing a gifted chef and his unlikely protégé who must find the resolve to free themselves from servitude in 1789 France, was named both Best of Fest and the winner of the Director's Choice Best International Film Festival Award at the 28th annual Sedona International Film Festival.

Awards were presented today, Sunday, February 27, the final day of the 10-day festival that showcased 33 narrative features, 32 documentary features, 37 narrative shorts, 2 animated shorts and 38 documentary shorts from around the world. Northern Arizona Healthcare was the Festival's presenting sponsor.

Sedona International Film Festival memberships range from $75 to $50,000. Information can be found at www.sedonafilmfestival.com. For more information about the Sedona International Festival, visit the website or follow the festival on Facebook (@SedonaInternationalFilmFestival), Twitter (@SedonaFilmFest), and Instagram (@sedonafilmfestival).

A complete list of winners can be found here. Some of the categories included in the film festival include Best Documentary, Best Short, Best Feature, Best Animated Short, Best Feature Comedy, Best Feature Drama, Best International Film, and more.



