Heidi Firkus Case Investigated in New 48 HOURS Special

48 HOURS: “Death at the Front Door: Who Shot Heidi Firkus?” to be broadcast Saturday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and Paramount+.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 3 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

Heidi Firkus Case Investigated in New 48 HOURS Special

At 6:30 in the morning of April 25, 2010, Heidi Firkus called 911 after her husband, Nick Firkus, said an intruder was breaking into their home. She was shot and killed and Nick Firkus told investigators that his gun discharged when he struggled with the intruder.

Minnesota-born correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports on the investigation in 48 HOURS: “Death at the Front Door: Who Shot Heidi Firkus?” to be broadcast Saturday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Something in Nick Firkus’ story struck police as odd.

“Most people are home at 6:30 on a Sunday morning, especially in a family neighborhood like that,” detective Nichole Sipes of the St. Paul Police Department tells Yuccas. “The last thing that most burglars want to encounter are people.”

In his first network TV interview, Branden O’Connor, who was housesitting and taking care of kittens next door to the Firkus residence, recalls hearing something strange.

“I was woken up by the kittens kinda walking around,” O’Connor tells Yuccas. “Some noise got my attention, so I stuck my head out the window.”

Branden recalls hearing a muffled argument coming from the Firkus home.

“That’s when I ended up hearing what sounded like gunshots,” he tells Yuccas.

When first interviewed by police, O’Connor said he also heard a male voice. “Kind of this agonizing yell of, ‘You shot her, you shot me … please, please, no,’ something along those lines and then – then it was done. You know, I’m looking, I didn’t see anybody come out the house,” he says.

Sergeant Jim Gray breaks down the scene for 48 HOURS. He says the evidence at the scene didn’t match Nick Firkus’ accounts.

“They have this life and death struggle right in this area with nothing disturbed,” Gray says.

Gray also tells Yuccas that by the front door where the alleged struggle occurred there was a vase, some receipts, a beer bottle and none of that was knocked over. “So that kind of raised suspicion to us that if there was such a struggle, why wasn’t any of this stuff knocked over?” Gray says. “His story didn’t make a lot of sense to me ... His version of the incident couldn’t be plausible.”

Nick Firkus went free for more than a decade until investigator Nicole Sipes took over the case. As part of the new investigation, Sipes reached out to Nick Firkus’ new wife who gave her a recording that ultimately led to Firkus’ arrest.

48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET.

48 HOURS is also available on CBSNews.com, Fave TV, Pop TV, Pluto US, Pluto UK, Pluto Nordics, Pluto Canada and Pluto South Africa. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV. Follow 48 HOURS on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBS Audio.

Watch a preview here:






Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Max Announces The Art Of Drag With A Pop-Up Drag Makeover Experience In Miami Photo
Max Announces 'The Art Of Drag' With A Pop-Up Drag Makeover Experience In Miami

'The Art of Drag' Pop-Up Truck Tour, powered by Max’s Human By Orientation, the app’s audience initiative designed to elevate and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, will stop at Palace Bar in South Beach on Friday, December 8 and the following day  in the Arts District's R House Wynwood on Saturday, December 9, for two drag brunch sittings each day.

2
BEETLEJUICE 2 Wraps Filming, Tim Burton Confirms Photo
BEETLEJUICE 2 Wraps Filming, Tim Burton Confirms

Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara returning as Delia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is set to join the cast as Lydia's daughter. Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux will play unspecified characters. Monica Bellucci will appear as Beetlejuice's wife. 

3
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 1 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 1 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

4
Classic Cinemas Chris Johnson to Receive 2024 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon Photo
Classic Cinemas' Chris Johnson to Receive 2024 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon

Classic Cinemas' Chris Johnson to receive 2024 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon. Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, will be honored with the 2024 NATO Marquee Award for his dedication to the motion picture theatre industry.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First SingleVideo: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First Single
Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024
Video: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil DurkVideo: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil Durk
BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTVBRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTV

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL