‘HEATED RIVALRY’ Crew Asks Fans for Space as Season 2 Filming Begins

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The team behind the steamy hockey drama HEATED RIVALRY is making a direct plea to fans as production ramps up on its second season, a request highlighted in a recent segment on TODAY. The show's social media account issued a statement asking viewers not to crowd filming locations, a topic covered in the network's report on the Crave series.

According to the statement shared by the show's account, "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best." The message reflects the realities of shooting on location, where public curiosity around a buzzy series can complicate day-to-day production work.

HEATED RIVALRY, which streams on Crave, has generated attention for its steamy storyline centered on hockey, and that popularity appears to be following the production into its second season shoot. The request suggests filming is taking place in accessible public areas where fans may be likely to encounter cast and crew during active shooting days.

No further details on the season's plot, cast additions, or premiere timing were included in the network's report, but the appeal for space indicates that production on Season Two is actively underway.

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