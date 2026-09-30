Rachel Reid Talks HEATED RIVALRY's Fan Following And What Comes Next

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Rachel Reid, the New York Times best-selling author behind HEATED RIVALRY, appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the novel that has grown into a hit series with a devoted fan following. Reid used the appearance to talk through the book's popularity and what continues to draw readers to the story.

Reid is the author of the original HEATED RIVALRY novel, the book that launched the series now being discussed for adaptation and expanded editions. Her GMA appearance centered on the strength of the fandom that has built up around the work since its release.

The conversation also turned to a new deluxe edition of HEATED RIVALRY, giving Reid a chance to discuss what the expanded release adds for longtime readers and newcomers alike. The deluxe edition marks a fresh touchpoint for the book as interest in the story continues.

Reid's visit gave viewers a look at how a novel with a dedicated readership can sustain momentum well past its initial publication, with the author speaking directly to the fan enthusiasm that has kept HEATED RIVALRY in the conversation.

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