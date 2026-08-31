Harry Styles Jokes About Taylor Swift's Wedding During MSG Concert

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Harry Styles made a cheeky reference to former girlfriend Taylor Swift during one of his weekend concerts at Madison Square Garden, according to footage aired by TODAY. The comment touched on Swift's recent wedding, which took place at the same venue where Styles was performing as part of his Together, Together concert series.

The remark drew attention given the pair's past relationship, and Styles' willingness to address it publicly from the stage added a candid moment to the MSG run. TODAY's coverage captured the exchange as part of its reporting on pop culture and celebrity headlines.

Styles' multi-night stand at Madison Square Garden has turned the arena and its surrounding neighborhood into something of a fan destination this run. Nearby, BLACKBARN Restaurant in NoMad rolled out a Harry Styles themed menu for concertgoers, including a Watermelon Sugar cocktail and a photo opportunity with a life-sized cutout of the singer, according to a prior BroadwayWorld report on the Harry Styles MSG residency.

The reference to Swift, delivered mid-show, underscored how much attention the intersecting timelines of both pop stars' MSG appearances have generated among fans and media covering the concerts this weekend.

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