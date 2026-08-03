Jasmin Savoy Brown On Her New Horror Film With Hannah Einbinder

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jasmin Savoy Brown sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about her new horror film, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, discussing what it was like starring opposite Hannah Einbinder in the project.

The conversation centered on the pairing of the two actresses in the horror genre, with Brown offering details about the film and her experience working alongside Einbinder. The appearance gave viewers a look at the collaboration between the two stars ahead of the film's release.

Einbinder, who previously appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her own role in the film, is best known for her work on the HBO Max series Hacks, and her turn in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma marked a departure from her comedic television work. Brown's interview builds on that earlier appearance, giving audiences a fuller picture of the film from the perspective of its two leads.

Her appearance follows Hannah Einbinder's own GOOD MORNING AMERICA interview about the same project, rounding out the picture of what audiences can expect from the horror film once it arrives.

More on Good Morning America Recent Articles SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Fuels Hollywood's Push Toward $10 Billion Box Office Year

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...