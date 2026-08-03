Hannah Einbinder Talks New Horror Film TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA

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Hannah Einbinder appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her new role in the horror film Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, giving viewers a look at her latest project.

Einbinder is best known for her role on the HBO Max series Hacks. Her appearance on the ABC morning program marked a shift into a different genre, as she spoke about taking on a role in a horror film.

During the segment, Einbinder discussed her new role in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. The conversation gave fans a sense of how the role differs from her comedic work on television.

The interview positioned Einbinder's horror film as a departure for the actress. No further details on a release date for the film were discussed during the appearance.

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