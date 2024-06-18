Hannah Berner Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hannah Berner will release her debut comedy special “We Ride At Dawn” on July 9th on Netflix. The hour-long special was filmed at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to air my hour to the world! This show encompasses different phases of my life, my mental health, my love life, pop culture and even some politics. I like to make people question norms and make fun of everything, especially myself. I named it ‘We Ride At Dawn’ because of the incredible community that has rode for me since I started stand up. I love empowering them and helping them forget their problems, for at least an hour," said Hannah Berner.

Berner wrote the special and executive produced alongside Kyle Kazanjian-Amory, Marissa Gallant, Brett Kushner for Don’t Tell Comedy and producer Ryan Polito. The special was edited by Reuter.

Hannah Berner is one of the most influential rising comedians of this generation. She has two hit podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, which have garnered over 70 million combined downloads. Her video series, Han on the Street, has earned over 400 million views. In addition to her regular appearances in the New York comedy scene, Hannah was named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch'' in 2023. She’s currently touring her solo stand-up routine to sold-out theaters across NORTH AMERICA and Europe.

Photo Credit: Rachel Rosenstein

