Hamptons International Film Festival's FOR SAMA & KIFARU Directors Talk Documentaries On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

KIFARU's David Hambridge and FOR SAMA's Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. They will be discussing their documentaries which are screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

KIFARU is a feature-length documentary that follows the lives of two young, Kenyan recruits who join Ol Pejeta Conservancy's rhino caretaker unit - a small group of rangers that protect and care for Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world. Spanning over the course of the caretakers first four years on the job, KIFARU allows viewers to intimately experience the joys and pitfalls of wildlife conservation firsthand through the eyes of these Kenyan rhino caretakers who witness extinction happening in real-time. The film has already won major awards at the Slamdance Film Festival, Hot Docs Film Festival, Full Frame Film Festival and the American Documentary Film Festival. KIFARU also has upcoming screenings at the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival.

KIFARU is playing at the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Festival on Monday, October 14 at 7:00 PM at Theatre Three at 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, New York, 11777.

It is also playing at the Hamptons Film Festival on Sat, Oct 12, 2019 1:45 pm at the East Hampton UA3 and on Sun, Oct 13, 2019 5:30 pm at the Southampton Arts Center.

FOR SAMA explores the epic journey into the female experience of war. It is about a young mother, Waad al-Kateab, who falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama through five years of uprising in Aleppo, Syria. As the life threatening conflict rises around her, she uses her camera to capture incredible stories of loss and survival. During this time, she struggles whether or not to flee the city to protect her daughter's life and abandon the struggle for freedom.

Waad al-Kateab is a Syrian journalist and filmmaker who works for Channel 4 News in London. Edward Watts is an Emmy Award-winning, BAFTA filmmaker who has directed over 29 documentary and narrative films. FOR SAMA also features A HAUNTING score by acclaimed composer Nainita Desai. The FOR SAMA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK will be the SOUNDS OF FILM "featured soundtrack" on this week's show.

FOR SAMA is being screened at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Sun, Oct 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the East Hampton UA3.

The Hamptons International Film Festival celebrates independent film-long, short, fiction and documentary-and introduces a unique and varied Spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences. The festival is committed to exhibiting films that express fresh voices and differing global perspectives to enlighten audiences, educate, provide invaluable exposure for filmmakers, and present inspired entertainment.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Carter Burwell, Julie Andrews, Mathew Broderick, Lauren Greenfield, Rob Reiner, Billy Joel, Jordan Peele, and Emilio Estevez.





