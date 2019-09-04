Hallmark Channel's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS to Premiere October 25

Call it secret sauce. Each batch of holiday goodness individually, impeccably made. The mammoth success of Hallmark on TV's inviting Christmas programming, well, that is no longer a secret. Carefully crafted through the lens of the parent company's 110-year-old brand of care enough, emotional connections, and celebrating life's special moments, Hallmark CHANNEL and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' original holiday movies are the industry's indisputable leader. The uniqueness, quality, brand, emotion, and star power cannot be matched. 85+ million viewers watch holiday programming on Hallmark's networks and Hallmark CHANNEL ranks as #1 out of all networks - cable and broadcast - consistently in Q4. Hallmark's two flagship linear channels will premiere 40 new, original Christmas movies in 2019 with the commitment -- and differentiator - that every World Premiere will be a one-of-a-kind holiday gift for viewers.

Beginning October 25, Hallmark CHANNEL salutes 10 remarkable years of COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS, the #-1 rated program event on television. Holiday-themed movies had gone out of vogue and networks stopped making them until Hallmark CHANNEL brought the genre back to television in 2009. COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS is "must-see TV" for tens of millions of Christmas enthusiasts, and Hallmark CHANNEL is the holiday gold standard other networks seek to emulate. The 10th Anniversary edition of Hallmark Channel's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS will showcase big stars from all areas of show business: Broadway, film, music, and television for the 2019 World Premiere of 24 all-new, original holiday movies.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the #2 network in all of cable throughout holiday, kicks off its heartwarming "Miracles of Christmas" program event on October 25, offering the biggest slate of holiday-themed original movies the network has ever produced. In 2019, 16 all-new, original movies celebrate beloved traditions that bring people together: acts of altruism, heroism, heart, and inspiration are central to the new films that make up Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 2019 Christmas event. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries also reveals it will extend the Hallmark on TV holiday footprint by offering its 2019 Christmas films on all-new nights - World Premieres on Thursday and Friday throughout the season.

"Hallmark holds a special place in the hearts of all who love holiday celebrations, and no one does Christmas like Hallmark," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming & Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks.

"A Christmas movie is so much more than carols, tinsel, and lights. A Hallmark holiday movie is filled with Christmas, and joy, romance, emotion, sweetness, and tradition. What we built in holiday entertainment on television 10 years ago has grown into a cultural phenomenon beloved by tens of millions of people and it cannot be copied," Vicary concluded.

Viewers will see behind the scenes sneak peeks of new holiday originals during the primetime movie on September 7 and are encouraged to follow all Hallmark World Premieres by downloading the Hallmark Movie Check List App available for iOS and Android.

The 2019 holiday celebration on Hallmark CHANNEL and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries includes:

THE 10th ANNIVERSARY OF HALLMARK CHANNEL'S 'COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS':

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, October 26: "Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses"

Stars: Jill Wagner ("Teen Wolf"), Matthew Davis ("Legacies") and Donna Mills ("Knots Landing")

Saturday, November 2: "Merry & Bright"

Stars: Jodie Sweetin ("Fuller House"), Andrew Walker ("Against the Wall") and Sharon Lawrence ("Shameless")

Sunday, November 3: "Christmas Scavenger Hunt"

Stars: Kevin McGarry ("Heartland") and Kim Shaw ("Saving Hope")

Saturday, November 9: "A Christmas Duet"

Stars: Chaley Rose ("Nashville"), Rome Flynn ("How to Get Away with Murder") and Teryl Rothery ("The Good Doctor")

Sunday, November 10: "The Mistletoe Secret"

Stars: Kellie Pickler ("Christmas at Graceland"), Tyler Hynes ("UnReal") and Patrick Duffy ("Dallas")

Saturday, November 16: "Double Holiday"

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha ("Condor") and Carly Pope ("Arrow")

Sunday, November 17: "The Christmas Club"

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell ("Lost") and Cameron Mathison ("All My Children")

Saturday, November 23: "Picture a Perfect Christmas"

Stars: Merritt Patterson ("The Royals") and Jon Cor ("Shadowhunters")

Sunday, November 24: "Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays"

Stars: Adrian Grenier ("Entourage"), Kaitlin Doubleday ("Nashville"), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

Monday, November 25: "Check Inn to Christmas"

Stars: Rachel Boston ("Witches of East End") and Wes Brown ("Deception")

Tuesday, November 26: "A Gift to Remember 2"

Stars: Ali Liebert ("Ten Days in the Valley"), Peter Porte ("Baby Daddy") and Tina Lifford ("Parenthood")

Wednesday, November 27: "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen"

Stars: Erin Krakow ("Army Wives"), Luke Macfarlane ("Killjoys") and Kimberley Sustad ("Unspeakable")

Thursday, November 28: "Write Before Christmas"

Stars: Torrey DeVitto ("Chicago Med"), Chad Michael Murray ("Riverdale"), Grant Show ("Dynasty"), Lolita Davidovich ("How to Get Away with Murder") and Drew Seeley ("Glory Daze")

Friday, November 29: "Christmas at the Plaza"

Stars: Ryan Paevey ("General Hospital") and Elizabeth Henstridge ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.")

Saturday, November 30: "Christmas in Rome"

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page ("The Bold Type")

Sunday, December 1: "Christmas Town"

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure ("Fuller House"), Tim Rozon ("Schitt's Creek") and Beth Broderick ("Sharp Objects")

Saturday, December 7: HALLMARK HALL OF FAME "A Christmas Love Story"

Stars: Tony(R) and Emmy(R) Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, "Pushing Daisies"), Scott Wolf ("Party of Five"), Keith Robinson ("Saints & Sinners", Dreamgirls), and Kevin Quinn ("Bunk'd")

Sunday, December 8: "Christmas at Dollywood"

Stars: Danica McKellar ("The Wonder Years"), Niall Matter ("Eureka"), and Dolly Parton ("Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," 9 to 5)

Saturday, December 14: "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy"

Stars: Paul Greene ("Bitten"), Maggie Lawson ("Psych"), Barbara Niven ("Chesapeake Shores"), Holly Robinson Peete ("21 Jump Street"), Rukiya Bernard ("Van Helsing"), Colin Lawrence ("The Good Doctor"), Ashley Williams ("How I Met Your Mother") and Jill Wagner ("Teen Wolf")

Sunday, December 15: "Alice in Christmasland"

Stars: TBD

Saturday, December 21: "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

Stars: Eric Mabius ("Ugly Betty")

Sunday, December 22: "Holiday Date"

Stars: Brittany Bristow ("Rising Suns") and Matt Cohen ("General Hospital")

Wednesday, December 25: "When Calls the Heart Christmas"

Stars: Erin Krakow ("Army Wives"), Pascale Hutton ("Royal Pains"), Jack Wagner ("Melrose Place"), Kavan Smith ("Stargate: Atlantis"), Kevin McGarry ("Heartland"), Paul Greene ("Bitten"), Chris McNally ("Altered Carbon"), Martin Cummins ("Riverdale") and Andrea Brooks ("Supergirl")

Saturday, December 28: "New Year, New Me"

Stars: TBD

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES' 'MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS'

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, October 25: "A Merry Christmas Match"

Stars: Ashley Newbrough ("Privileged") and Kyle Dean Massey ("Nashville")

Thursday, October 31: "Nostalgic Christmas"

Stars: Brooke D'Orsay ("Royal Pains") and Trevor Donovan ("Sun Records")

Friday, November 1: "Two Turtle Doves"

Stars: Nikki DeLoach ("Awkward") and Michael Rady ("Timeless")

Thursday, November 7: "A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas"

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That) and Benjamin Ayres ("Suits")

Friday, November 8: "Holiday for Heroes"

Stars: Marc Blucas ("The Fix"), Melissa Claire Egan ("The Young and the Restless") and Patti Murin ("Chicago Med")

Thursday, November 14: "A Christmas Miracle"

Stars: Tamera Mowry - Housley ("The Real"), Brooks Darnell ("The Young and the Restless") and Barry Bostwick ("Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce")

Friday, November 15: "A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love" from Executive Producers Kathie Lee Gifford, SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt

Stars: Kathie Lee Gifford ("Then Came You"), Cindy Busby ("Date My Dad") and Ben Hollingsworth ("Code Black")

Thursday, November 21: "Our Christmas Love Song"

Stars: Alicia Witt ("Nashville")

Friday, November 22: "Christmas Under the Stars"

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe ("Desperate Housewives"), Autumn Reeser ("The Arrangement") and Clarke Peters ("The Wire")

Friday, November 29: "The Christmas Wish"

Stars: Ashley Williams ("How I Met Your Mother") and Paul Campbell ("Spun Out")

Thursday, December 5: "This Time of Year"

Stars: Laura Osnes ("Elementary") and Stephen Huszar ("Ruby Herring Mysteries")

Friday, December 6: "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" from Executive Producer Blake Shelton

Stars: TBD

Thursday, December 12: "Christmas in Montana"

Stars: TBD

Friday, December 13: "Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday"

Stars: Jen Lilley ("Days of Our Lives") and Carlo Marks ("Smallville")

Thursday, December 19: "An Unforgettable Christmas"

Stars: Ashley Greene (Twilight)

Friday, December 20: "A Family Christmas Gift"

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete ("21 Jump Street"), Patti LaBelle ("Star"), and Dion Johnstone ("Star Falls")





