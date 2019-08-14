Hallmark Channel & PEDIGREE Foundation Team Up for Televised Benefit Concert

Hallmark Channel and PEDIGREE Foundation will team up for a television special to help the millions of shelter and rescue dogs across the country find loving homes. The event will bring together country artists Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes and Easton Corbin for The Love of Dogs Benefit Concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater on Thursday, October 10 at 7:30pm.

The concert special, hosted by Hallmark Channel's own Larissa Wohl, will help raise much needed grant funds for PEDIGREE Foundation as part of Hallmark Channel's Adoption Ever After initiative. The initiative has helped over 35,000 pets find their forever homes. To further raise awareness, the show will air on Hallmark CHANNEL on Monday, October 14, 2019 (time TBA)

"Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries produce and air original programs like Kitten Bowl, American Rescue Dog Show, Hero Dog Awards, and A Very Merry Yule Log to showcase and celebrate shelter pet adoption that literally give pets a SECOND CHANCE at life," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks.

'"The Love of Dogs' is more than a new original special featuring great country artists; it is an opportunity to renew our partnership with PEDIGREE Foundation to raise the money that supports the adoption of millions of dogs across the country," Abbott concluded.

Hallmark Channel's Adoption Ever After works in collaboration with the country's leading animal rescue and welfare organizations, activists, distribution and advertising partners, and celebrity influencers, Hallmark Channel's Adoption Ever After aims to dismantle common misconceptions about shelter animals, provide resources, inspire the public to adopt, and ultimately create a future where every pet has a loving home. The initiative shines a spotlight on the countless lovable pets in our nations shelters through annual on-air programming specials like Kitten Bowl, Cat Bowl, Hero Dog Awards, and American Rescue Dog Show, as well as strategic partnerships, consumer marketing campaigns, public service announcements, and grassroots efforts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hallmark CHANNEL and these talented country artists to bring awareness to the millions of dogs that end up in shelters every year," said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. "Our mission is to support shelters and rescue organizations across the nation - including those in your backyard - to make it a little easier for them to help these dogs find loving homes."

PEDIGREE Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) private foundation, founded in 2008, that supports shelters and rescue organizations, as well as encouraging people to ADOPT, VOLUNTEER, and DONATE. At the close of 2018, the foundation contributed more than $7.3 million through 5,300 grants to shelters and rescues across the country over the last 10 years. The PEDIGREE Foundation grants are funded by the PEDIGREE@ Brand, along with contributions from partners and dog lovers like you. The funds raised by the foundation are used to support organizations that help dogs in need to find their loving homes - with our ultimate goal of ending pet homelessness.

PEDIGREE Foundation's top sponsors for the event are Double Wood Farm, Silgan, Transcontinental Packaging and Atlantic Packaging.

Tickets range from $49 to $99 and will be sale this Friday, August 16th online at http://www.pedigreefoundation.org or in-person at the CMA Theater Box Office.

The fundraising festivities will continue the following morning after the concert on Friday, October 11 th at 9:00am with a Charity Golf Tournament to benefit PEDIGREE Foundation at Hermitage Golf Course. The golf outing is open to the public and sold separately. Visit www.PedigreeFoundation.org for details or call LEGACY Events at 615-669-6058 to register.

About the Talent

Lee Brice

When Lee Brice isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find THE FAMILY man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and baby girl. Meanwhile, with more than 14 million in RIAA-certified sales and streams, and nearing three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was inducted into the company's "Billionaires Club" on June 8, 2018, becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner, and he's taken six radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard To Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," and "Rumor." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice, FOX's MISS USA 2018 and PBS's A Capitol Fourth. Lee's "Rumor" is the current single from his fourth studio album, Lee Brice, released November 3, 2017 on Curb Records.

Hunter Hayes

This Louisiana native has achieved over 1.5 billion on-demand career streams globally and three chart-topping singles, including his 5x multi-Platinum crossover single "Wanted," which received a GRAMMY' nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. The massive crossover hit, featured on his 2x multi-Platinum debut album Hunter Hayes, is well beyond 120 million streams on Spotify alone and became his first No. I single on the Country Airplay charts; solidifying him as the youngest solo male artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in over 40 years. The self-titled debut has accumulated over half a billion on-demand streams in the U.S. alone and also includes the Platinum-certified No. 1 "Somebody's Heartbreak," the 2x multi-Platinum "I Want Crazy" and the Gold-certified singles "Everybody's Got Somebody But Me" and "Storm Warning." In 2018, Hayes also released the unflinchingly honest and introspective song "Dear God," which has amassed over 25 million streams globally. With Rolling Stone calling it an "anthem for the anxious," Taste of Country also declared: "leave it to Hunter Hayes to release a song that speaks the truth." 2019 marks the release of his latest single "Heartbreak" and his Closer To You 20-date headlining tour, which wrapped this past spring.

Easton Corbin

With two No. 1 singles, four Top 5 singles, multiple awards and nominations, performances on some of the biggest stages in the world, and a spot on one of the biggest tours in country music, Carrie Underwood's 2016 The Storyteller Tour, Easton Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. He is lauded for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics and mastery of understatement. Easton is known for his signature hits including "A Little More Country Than That," "Roll With It," "Lovin' You Is Fun," and "Baby Be My Love Song" from his No. 1 debuting album About To Get Real, and his emotional "Are You With Me" was the most added song at radio the day it was released. Corbin's latest Top 5 single "A Girl Like You" garnered rave reviews. Taste of Country picked it as a Critics Pick saying, "It takes a fraction of a second to know Easton Corbin is on to something different with 'A Girl Like You. "' Corbin is currently in the studio finishing new music for his fourth studio album.

Larissa Wohl, Event Emcee (Hallmark Channel)

Larissa Wohl is a dynamic journalist best known for her energetic and relatable personality. After many years working as a news anchor and reporter, Larissa found her dream job as THE RESIDENT Pet Rescue Expert on Hallmark Channel's popular lifestyle program, "Home & Family. " With Larissa's help, the 3-time Emmy Nominated show has found homes for thousands of homeless animals around the Country as part of their "Adoption Ever After" initiative. In her downtime, Larissa can be found volunteering for many of the Los Angeles Animal Shelters or at home with her 4 rescue pups and foster ANIMALS. She is thrilled to combine her background in news and her passion for animals to such a prominent platform to help educate and entertain viewers about animal related issues.









