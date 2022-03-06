Last night, following the UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL ceremonial weigh-ins, UFC invited media to attend a special presentation screening of Behind Bruised, an in-depth look at the lengths to which Halle Berry went to bring the vision of her film Bruised to life. After the screening, media had the chance to participate in a Q&A session with Bruised director and star Halle Berry and UFC President Dana White.

Moderated by Laura Sanko, the Q&A panel provided additional insight and backstory, along with humorous anecdotes, of the making of Bruised and Halle's journey to portraying an MMA athlete. The 2020 film follows Jackie Justice, a former UFC fighter who struggles with her failed career, alcoholism, and family. Berry directed, produced, and starred in the film, which is available to watch on Netflix.

Behind Bruised will be available to stream exclusively on UFC Fight Pass immediately following the conclusion of UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL, which takes place today, March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Photo Credits: Jeff Bottari, UFC

Pictured: Halle Berry attends screening of Behind Bruised exclusively available on UFC Fight Pass.