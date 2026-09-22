HER BABY to Premiere on BET as First Title in aTwist Microseries Partnership
The series stars Mia Reese, Destyni Hannah Cooper, and Brandon McGee in a thriller about a surrogate whose presence becomes increasingly suspicious.
BET announced that the psychological thriller 'Her Baby,' produced by aTwist, the vertical platform and studio, will premiere Wednesday, October 7 at 10 p.m. ET/CT on BET, with new episodes airing weekly. The reformatted microseries will be presented in half-hour installments and aired in a horizontal format. 'Her Baby' is the first title from BET's recently announced microseries partnership with aTwist.
The partnership brings quality, cost-efficient programming to both linear television and mobile-first viewing, with BET airing a limited first-run window of the long-form episodes before they move to aTwist's vertical platform, where they will be formatted as a microseries, at a date to be announced soon.
Set against the emotional stakes of a long-awaited pregnancy, 'Her Baby' follows Naomi and Cory Marsh as they prepare to welcome their child with the help of Imani, a surrogate who seems almost too good to be true. Warm, devoted, and impossibly attuned to their needs, she moves into the Marsh home to carry the couple's child. But as her presence becomes increasingly intertwined with their lives, Naomi starts to suspect that the woman carrying her baby wants far more than she's letting on.
Series regulars include Mia Reese, Destyni Hannah Cooper, and Brandon McGee.
aTwist is the U.S.-based premium vertical storytelling studio and entertainment platform engineered for how audiences consume entertainment today. aTwist is founded by Jana Winograde (former President of Showtime), Susan Rovner (former Chairman of NBCU Content and President of Warner Bros TV) and Lloyd Braun (former Chairman of ABC Entertainment Group, studio and network, and Chairman of WME).
ABOUT BET MEDIA GROUP
The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.
Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.
For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.
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