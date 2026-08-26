SUNDAY AFTER SIX Comedy Special to Premiere on BET

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BET announced that comedian Chris 'CP' Powell's acclaimed comedy special, 'Sunday After Six,' arrives on BET Tuesday, September 1 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Host of the revived 'ComicView: Rooftop Series,' Chris 'CP' Powell brings his 90-minute stand-up special to the screen, centered on relatable life experiences and everyday scenarios as a Black man.

One of stand-up's fastest-rising voices, Powell was named to Vulture's 'The Comedians You Should and Will Know of 2025,' and 'Sunday After Six' landed on the Los Angeles Times' list of The 33 Best Comedy Specials of 2025.

'CP finds the funny in the stuff we all live through, and 'Sunday After Six' is him at his best,' said Aisha Summers-Burke, EVP, Head of Creative, BET Studios. 'This is the kind of storytelling BET exists to champion, and we're proud to bring it to our audience.'

'I always want my comedy to be an escape from the pressures of the world. For me, growing up, I always dreaded six o'clock every Sunday because the weekend was ending and the grind of school, work, whatever, was starting the next day. Sunday After Six' is meant for those moments where we need a little relief from the most stressful time of the week, regardless of what day it is. It has been a dream to work with BET and Paramount. I'm honored and excited for them to air Sunday After Six,' and I'm even more excited for the comedy fans all around the world to see it.'

'Sunday After Six' is executive produced by Chris 'CP' Powell, Kevin Parker, Itay Reiss, Peter Principato, and Jon Croel.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...