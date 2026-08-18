HEAVY HEALING Documentary Explores Aggressive Music's Therapeutic Power

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A new documentary titled HEAVY HEALING examines the recuperative powers of heavy, aggressive music. The film is being distributed as a digital video release, with screening links available by emailing the distributor directly at promo@mvd.cc.

Fans of Heavy Metal, Hardcore Punk and the like have been told since they were little, whether it be by their parents, teachers or religious leaders, that these genres are 'not music,' but noise. Each has been labeled as disorderly, violent, and detrimental to the physical and mental health of young people.

Be that as it may, many who have been affected by a wide variety of enervating conditions have come to rely on heavy artists to successfully assist them through the worst of times such as severe illness, weighty medical conditions, and mental health challenges.

HEAVY HEALING seeks to dispel rumors and shine a much-deserved bright light on the healing powers of aggressive music. Viewers will hear directly and candidly from artists, fans, and industry types - remarkable individuals who have leaned on (or even become) 'controversial' music-makers in order to inspire and be inspired through the grueling process of recovery from the likes of cancer, anxiety, and depression, strokes, heart attacks, cerebral palsy, blood diseases, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS, to name a few.

Appearing in HEAVY HEALING are Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage), Lou Koller (Sick of It All), Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Mike IX Williams (EyeHateGod), Vinnie Stigma (Agnostic Front), Eddie 'Sutton' Pomponio (Leeway), Jesse Malin (Heart Attack, D-Generation), Jimi Hazel (24-7 Spyz), Michael Alago (A&R - Metallica, White Zombie), Michael 'Kaves' McLeer (Lordz of Brooklyn), Jimmy G. Drescher (Murphy's Law), Brian 'Mitts' Daniels (ex-Madball), Adam Blake (H2O), as well as one of HH's filmmakers, and the inspiration for this documentary, music business veteran Seth Abrams, among others.

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