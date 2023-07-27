HBO Renews THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES For A Fourth Season

The first three seasons are available to stream on Max.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

HBO Renews THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES For A Fourth Season

HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed original comedy series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES for a fourth season. Created by Danny McBride, the series concludes its nine-episode third season July 30. The first three seasons are available to stream on Max.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

The series stars Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery, Stephen Dorff as Vance Simkins, Shea Whigham as Dusty Daniels, Kristen Johnston as May-May, Lukas Haas as Chuck, Robert Oberst as Karl, Stephen Schneider as Stephen, Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson as Marshall, and Casey Wilson as Kristy.

Season three is on track to mark a viewership high for THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, with episodes currently averaging 4.9 million viewers and growing. It is now Danny McBride’s most-watched HBO series, garnering more viewers than EASTBOUND AND DOWN (2009-2013) and VICE PRINCIPALS (2016-2017), which averaged 4.2 million viewers and 4.8 million viewers, respectively.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series: “Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES. As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”

Season three of THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES was praised by A.V. Club as “top-notch” and “a reliable laugh machine,” while Collider glorified the “ingenious” series as Danny McBride’s “pièce de résistance, a sprawling, absurd, ambitious, and brilliant comedy that has only gotten better over the course of three seasons.” TVGuide.com lauded the third season as “better than ever” and “a hilarious and mordant satire.”

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.



