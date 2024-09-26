HBO Original Limited Series GET MILLIE BLACK Debuting in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The five-episode HBO Original limited series GET MILLIE BLACK, created and executive produced by Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James, debuts MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The series will also air on Channel 4 next year.

Ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work missing persons cases, soon finding herself on a quest to save a sibling who won’t be saved, to find a child who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.

The cast includes Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and Chyna McQueen. Produced for HBO and Channel 4 by Motive Pictures; creator/executive producer, Marlon James; executive producer, Jami O’Brien; executive producer, Simon Maxwell (CEO Motive Pictures); executive producer, Leopoldo Gout; lead director/ co-executive producer, Tanya Hamilton; director (two episodes), Annetta Laufer; director (one episode) Jean Luc Herbulot; writer/co-executive producer, Joshua St. Johnston; writer, Theresa Ikoko; writer, Lydia Adetunji; story producer, Pia Furtado (Motive Pictures).

Comments