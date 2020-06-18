HBO Max to Have U.S. SVOD Exclusive Premiere of SCOOB!

HBO Max announced today that it will have the U.S. SVOD exclusive premiere of Warner Bros. animated feature film SCOOB! to be available on the streaming platform on June 26. The film first made its debut in homes via Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) and for premium digital ownership in the U.S. and Canada, providing first-run content while theaters remain closed due to the current global health crisis.



"HBO Max is the perfect home for these 'meddling kids' and their dog,'" said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. "SCOOB! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It's a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes."



The first feature-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure, SCOOB! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.



Starring in SCOOB! are Will Forte (Booksmart, TV's The Last Man on Earth) as Scooby-Doo's best friend, Shaggy; two-time Oscar® nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed) as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter films, TV's The OA) as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez (Deepwater Horizon, TV's Jane the Virgin) as Velma; Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman, Hairspray) as Fred; Amanda Seyfried (the Mamma Mia! films, Mean Girls) as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, TV's Angie Tribeca) as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover trilogy) as the Falcon Force's Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan (What Men Want, TV's 30 Rock) as Captain Caveman; and Frank Welker (TV's Scooby-Doo; the Transformers franchise) as Scooby-Doo.



SCOOB! is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature Space Jam and two-time Emmy® nominee for his work on Duck Dodgers.

