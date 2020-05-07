HBO Max and Crunchyroll Team to Bring Fans More Anime

The highly anticipated streamer HBO Max and Crunchyroll, the world's most popular anime destination, are teaming up to bring more dubbed and subtitled anime to fans across the US. When the platform launches on May 27th, HBO Max subscribers will have access to 17 beloved and celebrated anime titles including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - (Director's Cut), and Keep Your Hands off Eizouken alongside the Crunchyroll Original series In/Spectre. Additionally, HBO Max subscribers can watch a collection of series from Crunchyroll's catalog of 1000+ titles including Rurouni Kenshin, KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Bungo Stray Dogs, Berserk, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Kill la Kill, Your Lie in April, ERASED, Kiznaiver, Schwarzes Marken, 91 Days, The Testament of Sister New Devil and Rokka - Braves of the Six Flowers. Crunchyroll will curate additional top anime titles for HBO Max each quarter, cultivating fresh offerings that appeal to new and existing anime fans including Hunter x Hunter and Death Note coming to the streamer within the first year of launch.



Crunchyroll is the world's leading anime brand, connecting more than 60 million registered users and over 2 million subscribers to the content they love, and building fan-favorite series into 360-degree experiences with events, games, merchandise, and more. Crunchyroll is available in more than 200 countries and territories and simultaneously translates simulcast series into eight languages around the world.



"Anime is a celebrated, diverse art form with a rich culture rooted in imaginative worlds and vibrant characters. Crunchyroll has centralized these fantastic adventures for everyone to enjoy," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

"This WarnerMedia family collaboration is bringing together an incredible collection of content with a passionate fandom and HBO Max is tottemo ureshiii to expand the reach of this inventive artistry."



"The HBO brand is known for premiere content and innovative storytelling. By bringing series from Crunchyroll to HBO Max, we hope to introduce anime to a wider audience who appreciates compelling stories told through this dynamic medium," said Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. "Together with HBO Max, we are delivering the maximum reach for these incredible anime series, and we can't wait for new fans to fall in love with anime."



TITLES AVAILABLE ON DAY ONE, MAY 27th:



Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood - Full Series (64 episodes)

Disregard for alchemy's laws ripped half of Edward Elric's limbs from his body and left his brother Alphonse's soul clinging to a suit of armor. To restore what was lost, the brothers seek the Philosopher's Stone.



Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World- (Director's Cut) - Season 1 (13 episodes and 1 OVA)

Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is transported to another world where the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for.



In/Spectre - Season 1 (12 episodes)

In this Crunchyroll Original, an enthralling, fantastical mystery mixes with the supernatural and romance, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world.



Keep Your Hands off Eizouken - Season 1 (12 episodes)

Three high school students band together to create an animation club to realize the "ultimate world" that exists in their minds.



Rurouni Kenshin - Full Series (94 episodes)

Former government assassin, Kenshin Himura works to keep the peace during the Meiji Era in Japan, a time of troubled renewal after a long and bloody civil war.



KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! - Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Kazuma Sato is transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure after a traffic accident. Now, along with the goddess Aqua, he is on a quest to solve many of this world's problems.



Bungo Stray Dogs - Seasons 1 - 3 (37 episodes)

Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Atsushi Nakajima meets members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch.



Berserk - Seasons 1 and 2 (26 episodes)

Spurred by the flame raging in his heart, the Black Swordsman Guts continues his seemingly endless quest for revenge.



Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress - Season 1 (12 episodes)

At a time when the industrial revolution was carrying the world into the modern age, a horde of undead monsters suddenly appeared. The people of Hinomoto have built fortresses to help them survive this threat.



Kill la Kill - Season 1 (24 episodes)

Six years since their collaboration on the ground-breaking anime series, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world! Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant schoolgirl who enters Honnouji Academy to search for clues to the truth behind her father's death.



Your Lie in April - Season 1 (22 episodes)

Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother's sudden death took away his ability to play. Then he meets a violinist named Kaori Miyazono who changes his life forever.



ERASED - Season 1 (12 episodes)

A young manga artist struggles to make a name for himself while living with a strange condition that transports him back in time before something life-threatening occurs. How can he erase the threats to stop this from happening?



Kiznaiver - Season 1 (12 episodes)

A secret high school group is formed with students from different cities who share one another's pain: a "Kiznaiver."



Schwarzes Marken - Season 1 (12 episodes)

In 1983, the East German Army 666th TSF Squadron, "Schwarzes Marken," is a special-response force tasked with assaulting BETA forces.



91 Days - Season 1 (13 episodes)

During prohibition, the law held no power and the mafia ruled the town. This 91-day story follows men guided by revenge as they try to escape their tragic fates.



The Testament of Sister New Devil - Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Basara Toujo is a high school student whose father has suddenly just remarried. Hijinks ensue as his father then departs overseas leaving Basara with two new beautiful step-sisters.



Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers - Season 1 (12 episodes)

Legend says, when the evil god awakens from the deepest of darkness, the god of fate will summon six braves and grant them with the power to save the world. However, it turns out that there are seven braves who gathered at the promised land.



TITLES AVAILABLE AFTER INITIAL LAUNCH WINDOW

Hunter x Hunter

Gon, a young boy who lives on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when Gon was still young.



Death Note

Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But ALL THAT changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god.





