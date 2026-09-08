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HBO Max Unveils Trailer for 4 BLOCKS ZERO, a Prequel to the Hit Crime Drama

The new series arrives as an origin chapter for the acclaimed crime drama franchise.

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HBO Max shared the official trailer for 4 BLOCKS ZERO, teasing what the streamer describes as the beginning of the story that fans have never seen before. The footage offers a first extended look at the project ahead of its premiere.

The trailer positions 4 BLOCKS ZERO as an origin installment tied to the broader 4 Blocks franchise, with HBO Max framing the release around uncovering events that precede the story audiences already know. The clip emphasizes the tagline promise of an unseen beginning rather than revisiting familiar ground.

4 BLOCKS ZERO is set to premiere September 25 on HBO Max, giving audiences a specific date to catch the full series once it becomes available on the platform.

The trailer arrives as part of HBO Max's rollout for the title, joining the platform's slate that spans scripted programming, documentaries and other original series across its library.

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