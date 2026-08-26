YOUTH, 4 BLOCKS ZERO, A KILLER STORY to Debut on HBO Max in September

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HBO Max has announced its September programming slate, which includes the debut of the new HBO Original comedy series 'Youth,' the HBO Original documentary series 'A Killer Story' and 'JaŸ-Z In 8,' the A24 film 'Backrooms,' the Saban Films and Roadside Attractions film 'Fuze,' and the HBO Original documentaries 'Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie' and 'Miller Night Football.'

Youth

Debuting September 20, the HBO Original comedy series YOUTH consists of 8 episodes. The first two episodes will debut Sunday, September 20, followed by one new episode weekly.

Logline: YOUTH follows a 50-year-old divorcee's search for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son.

Cast: Sharon Horgan, Sharlene Whyte, Rupert Friend, Aran Murphy, and Robbie Gee.

Credits: YOUTH is produced by Merman (Amandaland, Bad Sisters, Vladimir). Sharon Horgan stars in, writes, and executive produces the series. Additional executive producers are Faye Dorn for Merman, Jim Kleverweis, and Dawn Shadforth, who also directs.

4 Blocks Zero

Debuting September 25, the HBO Original drama series 4 BLOCKS ZERO consists of 8 episodes, with episodes debuting weekly on HBO Max.

Logline: Set in 1990s Berlin, this prequel to the Max Original series '4 Blocks' explores the early years of the Hamady family. Having fled from Lebanon with his four children and mother-in-law, Malik Hamady (Rami Fadel Khalaf) attempts to provide a better life for his family in Germany but struggles to gain a foothold amid prejudice and the challenges of daily life. When his brother-in-law Ibrahim (Tariq Al-Saies) is released from prison after eight years and joins the rest of the family, his dangerous secret sets off a chain reaction. As Ibrahim is drawn deeper into the criminal underworld, the Hamadys' values are put to the ultimate test, jeopardizing their safety and everything they've worked towards to secure a new future.

Cast: Tariq Al-Saies as Ibrahim, Tareq Nassery as Ali, later known as Toni Hamady, Rami Fadel Khalaf as Ali's father Malik, and Soufiane El Mesaudi as Ali's brother Abbas. Also part of the family are grandmother Hanin (Fatima Khanfour), younger siblings Marwan (Almountaser 'Monty' Alchltouh) and Amara (Siana Zayed), as well as cousin Latif (Mohammad Eliraqui). Vince Kerner is portrayed by Luis Vorbach. Further cast members include Bella Dayne, Mohamed Kanj Khamis, Jule Hermann, Sevda Polat, Samir Salim, Enno Trebs, and Mark Waschke.

Credits: The scripts were written by Bernd Lange (head writer; 'The Empress'), Bahar Bektaş ('Druck'), Natalie Zoghbi ('Der Alte') and Hassan Akkouch (role of Maruf in '4 Blocks'). The series was directed by Özgür Yıldırım ('4 Blocks') and Hüseyin Tabak ('Oscar's Dress'). Matthias Bolliger ('4 Blocks') and Max Preiss ('No Hit Wonder') served as directors of photography. The German HBO Original is produced by W&B Television for HBO Max. Producers are Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann and Marcus Welke for W&B Television; executive producers are Matthias Junge and Özgür Yıldırım. Anke Greifeneder serves as executive producer for HBO Max and also oversaw editorial direction.

Documentaries

Debuting September 10, the HBO Original three-part documentary series A KILLER STORY consists of 3 episodes, with episodes debuting weekly.

Synopsis: A KILLER STORY examines a polarizing murder case that spanned more than two decades and captured national attention. At the center of the case is Dana Chandler, who was accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend in 2002. Lacking forensic evidence, the murder case is litigated over three arduous trials with the series unspooling a complex tale of family conflicts, betrayal, prosecutorial misconduct, competing narratives and confirmation bias. More than a murder mystery, A KILLER STORY probes true crime obsession and the dangers of blinkered certainty in a case where the truth may never be known.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents A KILLER STORY, a Story Syndicate production in association with Concordia Studio and Fairhaven. Directed and executive produced by Matthew Galkin; producer, Joe Sexton; executive producers, Joshua Levine, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Julie Gaither, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg, and Nicole Stott.

Debuting September 18, the HBO Original eight-part documentary series JAŸ-Z IN 8 consists of 8 episodes, with two new episodes debuting weekly.

Synopsis: 30 years after his landmark debut album 'Reasonable Doubt,' artist, icon, philanthropist, entrepreneur JaŸ-Z sits down with longtime friend, producer, and director Rick Rubin for an intimate reflection on his storied career, revisiting the music together and unpacking his work and life through a shared listening and illuminating conversation. Featuring many of JaŸ-Z's iconic tracks and album cuts, including '99 Problems,' 'Brooklyn's Finest,' and '4:44,' the eight episode series offers a deeply revealing portrait of the artist and his work, exploring the influences and inspiration that shaped both the man and his music.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents JAŸ-Z IN 8, a Tetragrammaton production. Directed by Rick Rubin; executive producers, Shawn Carter, Daniel Kaluuya, and Rick Rubin; producers, Leila Mattimore and David Rohde; co-producers, Harlin Lawal and Will Mavronicolas; director of photography Bradford Young.

Debuting September 22, the HBO Original documentary SIREN: THE VOICES OF SHELLEY BEATTIE explores the parallels between two women. Synopsis: While searching the internet one day, Hollywood veteran Marlee Matlin came upon the story of athlete Shelley Beattie – a fellow deaf woman whose life felt eerily like her own. Both women had experienced adventure and fame, but also discrimination, abuse, and addiction while navigating a hearing world. SIREN: THE VOICES OF SHELLEY BEATTIE, directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor, explores the parallels between the two legendary women in a haunting portrait of strength, beauty, and resiliency.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents SIREN: THE VOICES OF SHELLEY BEATTIE, a Vermilion Films Production. Directed and produced by Irene Taylor; produced by Marlee Matlin, Lauren Mueller, Stacy Lorts.

Debuting September 29, the HBO Original documentary MILLER NIGHT FOOTBALL is the first in a series of 2026 'NFL Shorts.' Synopsis: MILLER NIGHT FOOTBALL chronicles comedian Dennis Miller's unlikely arrival in the 'Monday Night Football' (MNF) broadcast booth in 2000, alongside veteran sportscaster Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Dan Fouts. Intended to reinvigorate the iconic television franchise and attract a broader audience, Miller's addition, and his distinctly cerebral brand of humor, was met with both intrigue and skepticism across sports and television.

Credits: An NFL Films production; directed and edited by Jeff Cameron; executive produced by Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Keith Cossrow, and Jessica Boddy.

Films

Debuting September 4, the Saban Films & Roadside Attractions film FUZE follows bomb disposal commander Will Tranter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) as he races to prevent catastrophe when a massive bomb discovery forces a citywide evacuation. Above ground, criminal mastermind Karalis (Theo James) exploits the lockdown for a precision bank heist, pushing police chief Zuzana into a three-way war hurtling toward an explosive showdown.

Cast: Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington.

Credits: Directed by David Mackenzie. Screenplay by Ben Hopkins. Produced by Sebastien Raybaud, Callum Christopher Grant, David Mackenzie, and Gillian Berrie.

Debuting September 25, the A24 film BACKROOMS follows a strange doorway that appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, leading to an endless network of interconnected rooms where time bends and the only thing scarier than getting lost is the sense that something is lying in wait.

Cast: Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.

Credits: Directed by Kane Parsons. Written by Will Soodik. Based on the series by Kane Parsons. Produced by James Wan, Michael Clear, Roberto Patino, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, Osgood Perkins, Chris Ferguson, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson. Executive Producers Kane Parsons, Jesse Savath, Judson Scott, and Chris White.

Titles Coming to HBO Max in September

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.

September 1

42nd Street

A Clockwork Orange

A Streetcar Named Desire

All Through the Night

American Made

April in Paris

Baby Doll

Battle Circus

Beetlejuice

Billy Rose's Jumbo

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's Cut

Breaking In

Breaking In - Unrated

Cabin in the Sky

Camelot (1967)

Carrie (1976)

Cocktail

Dames

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!

Eyes Wide Shut

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Full Metal Jacket

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Grudge Match

In the Good Old Summertime

Interview with the Vampire

It's Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Jupiter's Darling

Knute Rockne: All American

Les Miserables (2012)

Lili

Little Fockers

Lullaby of Broadway

Magnolia

Maxxine

Men (2022)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Misery

Miss Congeniality

Mission: Impossible (1996)

My Favorite Spy

Neptune's Daughter

Night and Day

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Presenting Lily Mars

Rain Man

Risky Business

Royal Wedding

Saltburn

Selena

Sing Street

Speed

Summer Stock

Taken 2

Taken 2: Extended Out

Talk To Me (2023)

That's Dancing!

The Age of Adaline

The Americanization of Emily

The Craft

The Final Destination (2009)

The Firm

The Harvey Girls

The Last Samurai

The Maltese Falcon

The Outsiders

The Revenant

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Student Prince

To Please a Lady

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

War of the Worlds (2005)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

September 2: 1000-lb Sisters, Season 9 (TLC)

September 3: Beat Bobby Flay, Season 43 (Food Network); Botched Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

September 4: Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 12 (Magnolia Network); Fuze

September 6: Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 11 (Travel Channel)

September 7: Collision, Season 1 (Max Original); OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, Season 1 (ID)

September 8: Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 9 (Discovery); Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 2

September 9: Bobby Flay's The Line, Season 1 (Food Network)

September 10: A Killer Story (HBO Original); Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2A (DC); Save My Skin, Season 6 (TLC)

September 11: House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 216 (HGTV)

September 12: AEW Special Events; Ready Jet Cook, Season 3 (Food Network)

September 13: Have I Got News For You, Season 5 (CNN Original)

September 14: Halloween Wars, Season 16 (Food Network)

September 15: Halloween Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)

September 16: A Very Haunted Renovation, Season 1 (HGTV); Toxic, Season 2 (ID)

September 17: Body Cam, Season 11 (ID); Half My Size, Season 1 (TLC)

September 18: JaŸ-Z In 8 (HBO Original); Saman The Hidden Truth (Saman La Verità Nascosta), Season 1

September 19: Batwheels, Season 3E (Cartoon Network); Cautiva, Season 1; Scariest House in America, Season 3 (HGTV)

September 20: Teen Titans Go!, Season 9H (Cartoon Network); Youth, Season 1 (HBO Original)

September 22: Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie (HBO Original)

September 23: House Shock, Season 1 (HGTV); The Meg (2018)

September 24: How to Catch a Dirtbag, Season 1 (Discovery); The Plot Thickens, Season 7 (TCM)

September 25: 4 Blocks Zero, Season 1 (HBO Original); Backrooms (A24); Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 55 (Food Network); House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 262 (HGTV); Paolo, Season 1 (HBO Original); The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei (HBO Original)

September 27: Totally Spies, Season 7C

September 29: 90 Day: The Last Resort: Between the Sheets, Season 3 (TLC); Decades in Sports, Season 1 (CNN Original); Miller Night Football (HBO Original)

September 30: Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos, Season 1 (ID)

Live Sports in September

Live sports are available only on select plans. Plan availability varies by subscription provider. Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event. All times are ET.

MLB

September 1: Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

September 8: 1 Regular Season Game

September 15: 1 Regular Season Game

September 22: 1 Regular Season Game

Savannah Bananas

September 11: Party Animals vs Bananas, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

September 5: Darlington P&Q, 4 p.m.

September 12: WWT Raceway P&Q, 3:30 p.m.

September 18: Bristol, Speedway, 4:30 p.m.

September 26: Kansas Speedway, 10 a.m.

FIBA Women's World Cup

September 4: Japan vs. Mali, 5:30 a.m.; Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 5:30 a.m.; United States vs. China, 8 a.m.; Korea vs. Nigeria, 8:30 a.m.; Belgium vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m.; Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m.; Czechia vs. Italy, 2:15 p.m.

September 5: Mali vs. Spain, 5:30 a.m.; Nigeria vs. Hungary, 8:15 a.m.; Germany vs. Japan, 11:45 a.m.; France vs. Korea, 2:30 p.m.

September 6: Turkey vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.; China vs. Czechia, 8:30 a.m.; Puerto Rico vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m.; Italy vs. United States, 2:30 p.m.

September 7: Belgium vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.; Puerto Rico vs. Turkey, 5:30 a.m.; Nigeria vs. France, 8:15 a.m.; Hungary vs. Korea, 8:30 a.m.; Japan vs. Spain, 11:30 a.m.; Germany vs. Mali, 11:45 a.m.; United States vs. Czechia, 2:30 p.m.; Italy vs. China, 2:45 p.m.

September 8: 2 Quarterfinal Qualifier games

September 9: 2 Quarterfinal Qualifier games

September 10: Quarterfinal #1, 5:30 a.m.; Quarterfinal #2, 8:15 a.m.; Quarterfinal #3, 11:30 a.m.; Quarterfinal #4, 2:30 p.m.

September 12: Semifinal #1, 10:15 a.m.; Semifinal #2, 1:45 p.m.

September 13: 3rd Place, 10:15 a.m.; Gold Medal Game, 1:45 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

September 26: USMNT vs Peru, 4:30 p.m.

September 29: USMNT vs Chile, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT

September 25: Preseason matchup, TBD

September 30: Opening night, TBD

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in September

An HBO Max subscription is required to purchase and view pay-per-view events. Terms apply.

September 2: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

September 4: Revolution 2026

September 5: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

September 9: AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart, 8 p.m.

September 12: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

September 16: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

September 19: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

September 23: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.; AEW Collision, 10 p.m.; AEW Countdown to All In, 11 p.m.

September 25: AEW Dynamite, Collision, Rampage & Battle of the Belts from Spring 2024

September 26: AEW Collision: Tailgate to All Out, 7 p.m.; AEW All Out PPV: 8 p.m.

September 30: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery



Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

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