HBO Max Renews Comedy Series THE OTHER TWO For A Third Season

HBO Max announced TODAY that the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series from MTV Entertainment Studios, THE OTHER TWO, has been renewed for a third season.

The ten-episode second season of THE OTHER TWO premiered on August 26th, with the season finale dropping yesterday on HBO Max. The series is created, written and executive produced by former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon.

With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being THE OTHER TWO yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

The season two recurring cast includes Brandon Scott Jones as Curtis, Gideon Glick as Jess, Josh Segarra as Lance, and Wanda Sykes as Shuli. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang and Ian Ziering.

THE OTHER TWO has ranked among HBO Max's most popular series since the release of season two and has seen steady growth each week as new episodes have been released.