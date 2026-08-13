HBO Max Releases First Five Minutes of LANTERNS Ahead of Series Premiere

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





HBO Max has released the opening five minutes of LANTERNS, giving audiences an early glimpse of the DC Studios series before it premieres. The clip arrives as a preview of the show's setup, timed to build anticipation ahead of its Sunday debut at 9pm on HBO Max.

LANTERNS stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the series. That reporting has framed the show around a murder mystery involving the two characters, with the series exploring both their relationship and the broader Green Lantern Corps mythology.

Ahead of the premiere, HBO Max has also promoted the series through companion content, including a podcast trailer previewing interviews with cast and crew. Pierre has separately discussed his role as John Stewart in television appearances, touching on his approach to the character alongside other projects he has lined up.

The newly released footage gives viewers a direct look at how LANTERNS opens, ahead of its full premiere this weekend on HBO Max. More on the series and its central mystery can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the LANTERNS podcast trailer.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...