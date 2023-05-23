HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content

The platform is launching with 35,000 hours of content, more than twice that of HBO Max for the same price.

By:
Max, the enhanced streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, debuts TODAY in the U.S., launching with 35,000 hours of content, more than twice that of HBO Max for the same price. Max brings HBO Max’s can’t-miss programming and movies, with fan-favorites from Discovery’s real-life entertainment together to offer a complete viewing experience for every member of the household.

Max is the streaming destination for HBO with a dedicated homepage experience, along with Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and best-in-class unscripted programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle true crime and more from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, and ID, all in one place.

Whether you know exactly what you want to watch or you’re in the mood to explore, Max will help viewers find the right content at the right moment so they can click play faster.

With the world’s best stories for every mood and every version of you, Max expands personalization beyond just the homepage, offering a differentiated and enhanced experience for every user across the whole service. Users can also personalize their experience and embrace their fandom by customizing their profiles using a collection of more than 350 beloved iconic characters across Warner Bros., HBO, Max Originals, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, and more.

Max also brings a more prominent kids experience, introducing a default kids profile for new subscribers along with accompanying parental controls, and an expansive offering of kids content, including dedicated hubs for Cartoon Network kids programming and Sesame Workshop.

With Max, audiences will be able to watch their favorite shows and films in 4K UHD with the Ultimate Ad-Free tier, including Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, The Dark Knight Trilogy and more. In addition, all Warner Bros. movies released this year and going forward will also be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows.

The platform will offer an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons every month, ensuring a steady stream of new programming to keep audiences engaged. Click HERE for a list of Max programming highlights.

What you can watch on MAX

Max launches TODAY with brand new Max Originals SmartLess: On the Road, How To Create a Sex Scandal, What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel, Gremlins: SECRETS OF the Mogwai, Clone High, and documentary BAMA RUSH, plus blockbuster hit Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This Sunday, May 28 will bring the highly anticipated series finales of HBO Originals Succession and Barry, and the season finale of Somebody Somewhere.

In the coming week, Max will also feature the finales of HBO Original WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS and Max Original Love & Death; new episodes of Max Original The Other Two, Food Network’s Ciao House, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, and HGTV’s HOME TOWN Takeover; the debut of HBO Original comedy special Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, HBO Original documentary Being Mary Tyler Moore, HBO Original film Reality, and specials 100 Years of Warner Bros.; the debut of Magnolia Network’s Silos Baking Competition series and ID’s The Curious Case of Natalia Grace; and new seasons of DC’s TEEN TITANS GO! and Kendra Sells Hollywood.

Max will also launch with 35,000 hours of beloved programming for everyone in the household, including recent hits like the HBO Original series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and The White Lotus, and Max Originals Hacks and And Just Like That…; iconic titles including every season of HBO’s The Sopranos and Sex and the City; bingeable favorites like Friends, South Park, The Big Bang Theory, Abbott Elementary, and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty; lean-back entertainment like House Hunters, Property Brothers, Chopped, Deadliest Catch, and Fixer Upper; kids and family programming including Looney Tunes Cartoons and Sesame Street; classic films like Casablanca, and A Clockwork Orange; and DC favorites including Shazam! and The Dark Knight. Max will also be the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Studio Ghibli.




HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
