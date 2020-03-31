HBO Limited Series I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE Debut Moves To May 10

The six-part limited series, I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE, will now debut SUNDAY, MAY 10. The program was originally scheduled to debut Monday, April 27.



Starring Mark Ruffalo, from writer and director Derek Cianfrance, I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE stars Ruffalo as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.



Based on Wally Lamb's award-winning New York Times bestseller of the same name, the cast also includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.



The limited series is executive produced by Derek Cianfrance, Mark Ruffalo, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Anya Epstein and Wally Lamb; Jamie Patricof co-executive produces.





