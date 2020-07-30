HBO Documentary Series THE VOW to Debut This August
The series will explore the NXIVM organization.
HBO documentary series THE VOW, exploring the NXIVM organization, from Academy Award-nominated, Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer ("The Great Hack," "The Square," "Control Room") debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 23, exclusively on HBO.
The documentary series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
THE VOW follows a range of people who joined the self-improvement group, NXIVM. The organization has been under siege, with various charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy brought against its highest members - most notably founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 and is currently awaiting sentencing. The series takes a deep, nuanced look at the experiences of a number of people deeply involved in NXIVM over the course of several years.
Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series, like Noujaim and Amer's previous films, seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals.
From This Author TV News Desk
- Leah Remini To Host New Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER
- Season Two of WARRIOR Debuts This October On CINEMAX
- deadmau5 Launches OSC/PILOT, A New Peformance Tool For Digital Artists & Musicians
- RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers; Splits Demos with CBS, FOX on Wednesday
- ViacomCBS Debuts Expanded and Enhanced CBS All Access
- HBO Asia's Original Anthology Drama Series INVISIBLE STORIES To Premiere In The U.S.