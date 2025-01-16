HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING Returning for a Second Season at Food Network

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Food Network’s Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is set to have a second season. The series kicked off the network’s holidays on Thursday, November 14 and concluded on December 19 ranked as the #1 non-news/sports cable program on Thursday nights for P25-54; averaging 0.50 P25-54 and 0.66 W25-54 L3 ratings (up +138% and +121% respectively vs. prior six-week metrics) and having reached more than 16.4 million total viewers across linear, Max and discovery+.

“In collaboration with Warner Horizon and teams across all of WBD, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking harnessed the fandom of Harry Potter and the power of Food Network as a holiday destination -- delivering visually breathtaking cakes set against the backdrop of the beloved Harry Potter film sets,” said Ayala. “Viewers and Potter fans everywhere tuned in to see what these talented artists created each week, and we cannot wait to bring the audience an even more magical second season.”

Capitalizing on the enduring love for Harry Potter – a global phenomenon that continues to captivate people of all ages around the world – the ground-breaking series, which was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, amidst the backdrop of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, blends legendary storytelling and fantastical edible creations in a never-before-seen competition that had audiences at the edge of their seats.

James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) brought their exceptional charm and behind-the-scenes anecdotes as hosts of this most magical series, joined by esteemed, culinary judges, Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef. Across the six-episode season they were joined by special guests Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) who helped to evaluate the competitors’ showpieces and also shared their own film stories.

Season one of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking was produced by Warner Horizon and theoldschool for Food Network. Warner Horizon’s Bridgette Theriault and Dan Sacks served as executive producers with theoldschool’s Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton.

