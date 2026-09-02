Photos: YO GANGSTA Earns MTV VMAs 2026 Nod for "LA VILLA" With Ryan Castro, Kapo

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Colombian producer, songwriter and artist Yo Gangsta adds another international recognition to his career with the nomination of 'LA VILLA,' alongside Ryan Castro and Kapo, at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in the Best Latin category.



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The nomination arrives at a pivotal moment in a career built for years behind major hits and now increasingly placing him in front of audiences as an artist.

Produced by the Cartagena-born artist and co-written with his participation, 'LA VILLA' blends elements of dancehall and afrobeats in a collaboration born from the creative connection among its protagonists. Since its release, the song reached No. 1 on Billboard Latin Airplay, marking his first chart-topper on the ranking as an artist, and spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Colombia Hot 100.

The VMAs nomination carries special significance within that evolution. While his name has long been associated with production and songwriting for leading figures in Latin music, on 'LA VILLA' he is officially credited as an artist, songwriter and producer alongside Ryan Castro and Kapo, further establishing an artistic facet that continues to gain ground in his career.

In 2026, 'LA VILLA' has continued to earn accolades. In May, the song won Best Afrobeats Song at Premios Nuestra Tierra 2026, while its music video received the award for Best Nuestra Tierra Video. The producer also earned another nomination for Producer of the Year at this year's ceremony.

Adding to those achievements, 'LA VILLA' is also nominated at Premios Juventud 2026, where it competes in Latin Afrobeats of the Year.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sunday, September 27 in Los Angeles, with the ceremony airing in the United States on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

About Yo Gangsta

Born in Cartagena and professionally based in Medellín since 2013, Yo Gangsta has developed a musical language that connects his Caribbean roots with influences from afrobeats, dancehall, reggae and urban music. As a producer and songwriter, he has collaborated with artists including Maluma, Kapo, Ryan Castro and Fariana, and has earned credits on songs such as 'BELLA' by Wolfine, which has surpassed 2.1 billion streams, '11 PM,' 'OH NA NA,' 'UWAIE,' 'SANKA' and 'LA VILLA,' among others.

His career includes more than 22 certifications across Diamond, Gold and Platinum records, as well as recognition that includes being named among Billboard's ten standout producers of 2024, a nomination for Producer of the Year at Premios Nuestra Tierra 2025, and his work on Fariana's Underwater, nominated for Best Urban Music Album at the 2025 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

He is currently preparing TIERRA, his first project of his own as an artist, which will further explore a blend of afrobeats, dancehall, afrohouse, dembow and elements of urban folklore.

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