Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee and AMERICAN DAD Team Up for New Blend

TBS’ “American Dad!” and Green Day’s coffee brand Punk Bunny Coffee have brewed up a perfectly blended partnership sure to perk up fans of the iconic animated-comedy series and the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning global rock superstars. Fans and coffee lovers can kick-start their day with the limited-edition “Good Morning U.S.A.” blend which is now available for purchase exclusively here.

“This collab with Punk Bunny is a total blast! We're stoked to celebrate 'American Dad!' with a roast that's as wild and irreverent as the show itself,” said series creator and executive producer Matt Weitzman and executive producer Brian Boyle. “Green Day's been rocking out almost as long as we've been trying to wake up in the morning. And twice as long as we’ve been waking up in the morning and trying to write jokes for ‘American Dad!’ So this collab coffee, or colloffee as we've been saying around the office, feels long overdue!” “Punk Bunny Coffee and ‘American Dad!’ Game on, Roger!” said Green Day’s Mike Dirnt.

Featuring a full-body with notes of citrus peel and chocolate milk, the limited edition brew bears the same name as the “American Dad!” theme song and celebrates the mutual fandom shared between the animated series and Green Day whose music has been featured in a previous episode of “American Dad!”.

New “American Dad!” episodes air Mondays at 10PM ET/PT on TBS. The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

About TBS’ “American Dad!”

“American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

About Punk Bunny Coffee

Punk Bunny Coffee, formerly Oakland Coffee Works, was founded in 2023 by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool. The brand builds on the core values of the Oakland Coffee brand, which was established a decade ago, to provide carefully curated organic, Fair Trade Certified coffee with an emphasis on sustainability and community. Punk Bunny Coffee have also partnered with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) as part of both brands’ shared commitment to sustainability. Green Day and Punk Bunny’s Fueled by Love Initiative will take a portion of profits from every bag or pod of Punk Bunny Coffee sold and distribute it equally to this year’s charity partners: One Tree Planted, Oceana, Keep Memory Alive, Eat. Learn. Play, and the Ron Finley Project. Adam Devine, Rachael Ray, and other high-profile friends are investors. Consumer packaging goods expert Paul Smucker Wagstaff also serves as an investor, advisor, and board member.

About Green Day

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” while Rolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared “It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, “Green Day’s most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. On January 19, ‘24, the band released their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, which includes hit singles, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which reached #1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and “Dilemma.”

The album debuted at #1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked their fifth #1 in the UK. Saviors received widespread critical praise, with Rolling Stone describing it as “huge songs and snotty satire for a world on fire,” while The New York Times hailed it as “a decisive, even overdetermined return to form.” The New Yorker summed it up best with “It’s Green Day’s world now.” This summer, Green Day embarked on a sold-out global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – where they played Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety, along with other Saviors cuts and fan favorites. The Saviors Tour came to a triumphant close in San Diego, CA and serves as Green Day’s biggest tour of their illustrious 30+ year career.

