 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Gracie Abrams Names Her Favorite Track on DAUGHTER FROM HELL

The conversation followed Abrams' live performance of 'Minibar' on the program.

By:



Following her live performance of 'Minibar' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, Gracie Abrams sat down with host Jimmy Fallon during a commercial break to talk about the making of her new album DAUGHTER FROM HELL, including which track on the record she considers her personal favorite.

The conversation centered on the creative process behind DAUGHTER FROM HELL, with Abrams discussing what went into writing the album. The commercial-break format gave the exchange a more informal tone than a standard desk interview, allowing Abrams to speak directly about the songs and her relationship to the material.

The performance of 'Minibar' that preceded the conversation served as the musical centerpiece of her TONIGHT SHOW appearance, with the album discussion offering additional context for listeners following the release of DAUGHTER FROM HELL.

Abrams' appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW puts a spotlight on DAUGHTER FROM HELL as the album reaches audiences, with the favorite-song reveal giving fans a specific entry point into the record from the artist herself.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Recent Articles
Christopher Nolan on Matt Damon Spoiling THE ODYSSEY and New Film Technology
Christopher Nolan on Matt Damon Spoiling THE ODYSSEY and New Film Technology
7/24/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
More Hot Shows Discounts