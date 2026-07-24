Gracie Abrams Names Her Favorite Track on DAUGHTER FROM HELL

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Following her live performance of 'Minibar' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, Gracie Abrams sat down with host Jimmy Fallon during a commercial break to talk about the making of her new album DAUGHTER FROM HELL, including which track on the record she considers her personal favorite.

The conversation centered on the creative process behind DAUGHTER FROM HELL, with Abrams discussing what went into writing the album. The commercial-break format gave the exchange a more informal tone than a standard desk interview, allowing Abrams to speak directly about the songs and her relationship to the material.

The performance of 'Minibar' that preceded the conversation served as the musical centerpiece of her TONIGHT SHOW appearance, with the album discussion offering additional context for listeners following the release of DAUGHTER FROM HELL.

Abrams' appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW puts a spotlight on DAUGHTER FROM HELL as the album reaches audiences, with the favorite-song reveal giving fans a specific entry point into the record from the artist herself.

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